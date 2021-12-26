Jaguars vs. Jets: Myles Jack, Ryquell Armstead Out For Week 16 Tilt

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a number of players unavailable for their Week 16 clash with the New York Jets, with almost the entirety of their inactive players being out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Jacksonville (2-12) is set to kickoff against the Jets (3-11) in Florham Park at 1 p.m., and the losers of six straight will be without the following players.

RB Ryquell Armstead (healthy inactive)

DE/OLB Lerentee McCray (ankle)

DE/OLB Josh Allen (Reserve/COVID-19 list)

DE/OLB Jordan Smith (Reserve/COVID-19 list)

LB Myles Jack (Reserve/COVID-19 list)

RG Ben Bartch (Reserve/COVID-19 list)

WR Laviska Shenault (Reserve/COVID-19 list)

The Jaguars were able to make it through the last several weeks without the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the NFL impacting the game day roster, but the team has had seven players added to the list this week, with rookie running back Travis Etienne also on the list.

Allen, who leads the team in sacks with 5.5, Shenault, who is the team's primary slot receiver, and Bartch, who has started each of the last 10 games at right guard, were all placed on the list on Friday. Smith was placed on the list on Saturday, while Jack was officially given the designation on Sunday morning, ruling him out for the contest.

Armstead is the only inactive player who is sitting out for non-injury or non-COVID-19 reasons. Armstead was signed to the active roster off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad earlier this week after the former 2019 fifth-rounder's first stint with the Jaguars ended last season.

The Jaguars are expected to start 2020 fourth-round pick Shaquille Quarterman in Jack's place at linebacker, while Will Richardson Jr. is the most likely option to replace Bartch in the lineup.

The Jets are facing their own long string of COVID-19 designations, including head coach Robert Saleh. Each team will be without numerous key starters as they battle for a late-season win and ultimately positioning in the 2022 NFL Draft.