Jaguars vs. Patriots: James O'Shaughnessy, Nevin Lawson Ruled Inactive

The Jacksonville Jaguars are already missing over a dozen players for Sunday's game vs. the New England Patriots due to COVID-19 protocols, but four more veteran players will also not be on hand for the uphill Week 17 battle.

The following players were announced as inactive and will not be available to the Jaguars in Week 17:

CB Nevin Lawson

TE James O'Shaughnessy

LB Dakota Allen

RB Mekhi Sargent

The Jaguars got a boost over the last two days as 11 players came off the COVID-19 list, a list that the Jaguars saw grow exponentially each day for the last week.

That was until the NFL changed its protocols earlier this week to allow for quicker returns to the field from the list. Since then, the Jaguars have gotten several key players added back to the active roster who will be on the field against the Patriots.

DT Malcom Brown

DT DaVon Hamilton

TE Chris Manhertz

LG Andrew Norwell

DL Jihad Ward

DE/OLB Josh Allen

TE Luke Farrell

LB Myles Jack

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

LB Damien Wilson

Just how important are these players? For one, the Jaguars would have been short four linebackers against the Patriots if Damien Wilson and Myles Jack didn't come off the list. Both Shaquille Quarterman and Chapelle Russell have gotten playing time this year, but the Jaguars' defensive depth and special teams would have been hit hard.

The Jaguars are also getting three pass-rushers back into the fold. Josh Allen and Jordan Smith each missed last week's game, forcing the Jaguars to lean on Dawuane Smoot, Jihad Ward, and to a lesser extent K'Lavon Chaisson to provide a pass-rush off the edge.

Considering both Chaisson and Smoot are now on the COVID-19 list, the Jaguars would have been without almost any pass-rushers off the edge against the Patriots if Allen and Smith did not come off the list. Now, the Jaguars can expect Smith to make his NFL debut and likely play a good bit.

With the Jaguars having 11 players activated, they will be missing 13 players on the active roster on Sunday, including the following starters or key role players.

RG Ben Bartch

SLB K'Lavon Chaisson

NCB Rudy Ford

CB Shaquill Griffin

C Brandon Linder

KR/PR Jaydon Mickens

LT Cam Robinson

DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot

FS Andrew Wingard

"I have been through it before. A lot of us have been through it before. Everybody’s going through it. Every team in the NFL’s going through it. When the ball’s kicked off at one o’clock, we’ll have a team on the field ready to compete to the best of our ability to win the game," defensive coordinator Joe Cullen said earlier this week in reference to key players missing Sunday's game.

The Jaguars' starting offensive line is expected to be Walker Little at left tackle, Tyler Shatley at center, Andrew Norwell and K.C. McDermott at left and right guard respectfully, and Jawaan Taylor at right tackle. Had the Jaguars not gotten Norwell activated off the COVID-19 list earlier this week, then the team would be starting four backups on the offensive line in front of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.