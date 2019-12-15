Jaguars vs. Raiders: Week 15 Game Day Live Thread

The 4-9 Jacksonville Jaguars will try to pick up a much-needed win for the morale of its locker room when the team travels to clash with the 6-7 Oakland Raiders this afternoon. Losers of five-straight, Jacksonville's once-promising 2019 squad is now playing for pride and the hope of putting enough good things on tape to find them work after this season.

Follow along here all throughout the game as we deliver live updates, analysis, and more for today's game.

2:09 p.m.: Adam Schefter of ESPN reported today that his sources expect significant changes following the conclusion of this season.

This potential move certainly would not be surprising, but it is worth noting that ESPN's top news breaker is now on the story.

2:40 p.m.: Jacksonville has released its inactives list for today's game, with one major name that was already announced previously.

DJ Chark is the big name here. He was listed out with an ankle injury on Friday, and the loss of Jacksonville's No. 1 wide receiver will certainly play a major role in today's contest. There are no other notable moves or surprises here, with Charles Jones being inactive in favor of a healthy Seth DeValve.