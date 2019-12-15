JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars vs. Raiders: Week 15 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley

The 4-9 Jacksonville Jaguars will try to pick up a much-needed win for the morale of its locker room when the team travels to clash with the 6-7 Oakland Raiders this afternoon. Losers of five-straight, Jacksonville's once-promising 2019 squad is now playing for pride and the hope of putting enough good things on tape to find them work after this season.

Follow along here all throughout the game as we deliver live updates, analysis, and more for today's game.

2:09 p.m.: Adam Schefter of ESPN reported today that his sources expect significant changes following the conclusion of this season.

This potential move certainly would not be surprising, but it is worth noting that ESPN's top news breaker is now on the story.

2:40 p.m.: Jacksonville has released its inactives list for today's game, with one major name that was already announced previously.

DJ Chark is the big name here. He was listed out with an ankle injury on Friday, and the loss of Jacksonville's No. 1 wide receiver will certainly play a major role in today's contest. There are no other notable moves or surprises here, with Charles Jones being inactive in favor of a healthy Seth DeValve.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
John Shipley
John Shipley

Editor

That Josh Dobbs trade looks worse and worse every week.

John Shipley
John Shipley

Editor

Seth DeValve active = inactive Charles Jones.

John Shipley
John Shipley

Editor

Who do you have winning today? I say Oakland by a few scores.

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Players Could the Jaguars Focus a Rebuild Around?

John Shipley

With sweeping changes likely to come and the roster in shambles, which current Jaguars should be the focus of the future rebuilding effort?

Should the Jaguars Consider Claiming Janoris Jenkins?

John Shipley

Janoris Jenkins was cut by the New York Giants on Friday after tweeting a slur to a fan.

Jaguars vs. Raiders: How to Watch, Week 15 Odds and More

John Shipley

How can you watch or listen to today's Jaguars vs. Raiders game? We have your options listed here.

Report: Jaguars Expected to Make 'Significant Changes' After Season, Coughlin's Role Included.

John Shipley

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday that there may be a scenario where Tom Coughlin isn't with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

JaguarMaven Week 15 Staff Predictions: Jaguars vs. Raiders

JaguarMaven Staff

How does the JaguarMaven staff see Sunday's game between the Jaguars and Raiders playing out?

Why Did the Raiders Pass on Josh Allen in the 2019 NFL Draft? Jon Gruden Explains

John Shipley

The Oakland Raiders made a bold move when they passed on defensive end Josh Allen in the 2019 NFL Draft. So, why did they do it and help him become a Jacksonville Jaguar?

DJ Chark (Ankle) Ruled Out For Raiders Game

John Shipley

Jacksonville's No. 1 wideout will miss the first game of his dominant 2019 season.

2020 NFL Draft: How Will Chase Young's NFL Decision Impact the Jaguars?

John Shipley

Chase Young's NFL Draft status is up in the air, so how could that affect Jacksonville?

What Does Gardner Minshew Need to Show at the Finish of 2019?

John Shipley

Is Gardner Minshew II the man for the Jaguars' quarterback job in 2020? His performance the next three weeks may give an indication.

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Theorizes on Calais Campbell's 2019 Production

John Shipley

Calais Campbell's sack numbers are down, but head coach Doug Marrone has an idea for why and why he isn't concerned.