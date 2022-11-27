Jaguars vs. Ravens: Travis Etienne Leaves With Foot Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars are holding their breath, with Sunday's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens bringing an early injury that could be seen as a doomsday scenario.

Star running back Travis Etienne left for the locker room at the end of the first quarter on Sunday, with the team labeling him as questionable to return with a foot injury. Etienne had touched the ball twice before leaving, rushing two times for three yards, with his final carry being a run for no gain on the second drive.

Etienne missed all of his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, making his foot an area to watch as the game and week progresses. With Darrell Henderson Jr. also inactive, the sole active backs who are healthy are JaMycal Hasty and rookie running back Snoop Conner.

"He has pretty good vision. He’s an all-around back. He’s special," Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell said about Etienne this week.

Etienne has been a revelation for the Jaguars heading through 10 games, rushing 131 times for 725 yards and four touchdowns, along with 22 catches for 202 yards.

Etienne has the third-most rushing yards in the NFL since becoming a full-time starter in Week 6. Etienne is also averaging 5.9 yards per carry in his last five games, good for third among running backs in the 5.95 NFL during that span. Plus, his 27 first down rushes are the most among all running backs in the NFL since Week 6.

“The guy is really good. I’m a football fan, so I’ve kind of always followed stuff going on in the league, and I was a big James Robinson fan – I feel like he was balling – and for them to trade him, I was like, ‘This guy [Travis Etienne] must be doing something good in practice,'" Campbell said.