Jaguars vs. Titans: Roy Robertson-Harris, Josh Lambo and Tyson Campbell Among Those Inactive

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and kicker Josh Lambo remain out for another week. Corner Tyson Campbell and defensive end Lerentee McCray are also among those who will be out today.

The full list is as follows:

Corner Tyson Campbell

Kicker Josh Lambo

Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris

Defensive end/outside linebacker Lerentee McCray

Defensive end Jordan Smith

Both Lambo and Robertson-Harris missed last week and Robertson-Harris has not played in a game since week two with an ankle injury. The club also designated his status as "ankle/illness" on the latest injury report.

Lambo missed the week four game versus the Cincinnati Bengals with what was described as a "non-injury related" personal reason. He returned to practice this week ahead of the Titans matchup, but was essentially in a kicker battle with Matthew Wright.

Head Coach Urban Meyer said this week of Lambo and the competition, "[Lambo looks] much better, much better confidence-wise. Like I said, we’re all pulling for Lambo. [Matthew Wright] Matt’s done a very good job too, so it’s close. I’ll let [Special Teams Coordinator] Nick [Sorensen] [watch them] and then we’ll have a final meeting [Friday] afternoon to decide.”

Wright was signed to kick for the Bengals game and them placed on the practice squad. But on Saturday, the Jaguars elevated Wright to the active roster for today's game.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (toe) and outside linebacker Lerentee McCray (hamstring) were limited in practice all week and questionable for today's game. This is the first missed game of Campbell's career after the No. 33 overall pick was a major contributor throughout the first month of the season.

In Campbell's place, it's assumed Chris Claybrooks will start at corner opposite Shaquill Griffin, while Tre Herndon remains at the nickel corner spot.

On the Titans sideline, the AFC South rivals will notably be without wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) and starting punter Brett Kern. Receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) was in practice, but was able to be a full participant by Friday and will play today.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars (0-4) will be looking for their first win, while the Titans (2-2) will be looking to stay atop the AFC South divisional standings.