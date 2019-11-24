Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 12 Game Day Live Thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6) will tackle one of their pivotal tests of the 2019 season today when they face the Tennessee Titans (5-5) at Nissan Stadium at 4:05 p.m. For the Jaguars to have any hope for the postseason, they will certainly need a road victory today. The season is officially in do or die mode, so anything but a win would sink the team.

Jacksonville has been blown out in each of their last two games, both vs. AFC South opponents, and the team has struggled on both offense and defense. For Jacksonville, they need to come out and play as a dramatically different team this Sunday compared to the last several weeks.

Join us here for all of the live updates for Jaguars vs. Titans, and join in the conversation yourself in the comments below:

11:28 a.m.: Jacksonville has a late afternoon kickoff today, so we still have a few hours until inactives and other news comes out. Tight end Seth DeValve will be out today with an oblique injury, but I am also expecting quarterback Josh Dobbs, wide receiver C.J. Board and offensive lineman Brandon Thomas to be healthy scratches.

Inactives:

Analysis: The Titans are not missing anyone of significance outside of tight end Delanie Walker. Walker has historically shredded the Jaguars' defense during the Todd Wash regime, so him not playing is a nice boost for the defense even if the Titans still have the athletic Jonnu Smith at tight end.

For Jacksonville, the healthy scratch of Will Richardson is pretty shocking. He has rotated with A.J. Cann frequently at right guard and didn't show up on the injury report once this week. It is possible Jacksonville has not been happy with his play, but he has been their top reserve lineman this season and truly has not looked like a liability at too many points.

Rookie defensive tackle Dontavius Russell is active for the first time since Week 2 as Jacksonville tries to fix its run defense issues. Russell will likely see some snaps at nose tackle. It sure seems like Russell is taking Richardson's spot on the active roster, but that doesn't make sense when guys like Akeem Spence or Brandon Watson could have been sat instead.

Tight end Seth DeValve is inactive for Jacksonville after being declared out with an oblique injury on Friday. Everyone else who is inactive is a healthy scratch, including quarterback Josh Dobbs.

First Quarter

15:00: Jaguars will start the game with the ball. Offense will need to start off fast.

14:04: Jaguars start the game with two Leonard Fournette runs, only get four yards.

13:21: Chris Conley pulls in the 3rd down catch and converts the 1st down with yards after the catch.

12:48: Fournette tumbles through the second level for a 15-yard gain. Great, tough running from the big man.

11:22: Chris Conley with another target, this time a nine-yard hookup with Foles where he extends for the 1st down. Nice job at the top of the route to get open.

9:45: Holding on Brandon Linder hurts the Jaguars' offense, now find themself in 3rd- & -15.

9:32: Harold Landry fires through the Jaguars' front as the offensive line shifts right and Leonard Fournette misses the block on the DE. Penalty and sack killed the drive.

8:52: Entire Jaguars defense gets fooled on a play-action and Rayan Tannehill finds the open lane for 20 yards.

7:35: Dion Lewis gets 24 yards on a screen pass. Nobody anywhere near the ball carrier after the catch.

5:30: Pass rush forces Titans to throw it away on 3rd down. Jaguars give up explosive plays early but doesn't break.

5:12: Jaguars are already backed up to their own six-yard line, then Leonard Fournette loses three yards on first down as he tries to go outside.

3:51: Woof... Nick Foles drops a nice deep ball right to Chris Conley, and he lets it bounce off of his shoulder pads on 3rd down. Horrific drop forces a punt.

3:06: After Jaguars stuff Derrick Henry on 1st down, Tannehill beats the blitz and finds A.J. Brown for a 19-yard gain.

2:19: Mycole Pruitt gets 20 yards on very next play. Four plays of 19 yards or more already allowed by the Jaguars' defense.

1:15: Quincy Williams with a huge tackle for loss for five yards after reading a reverse and flying to the ball carrier. Great speed and tackle by the rookie.

1:04: Jaguars give up a touchdown on a screen pass, but a holding on a tight end vs. Andrew Wingard wipes it out.

0:30: Derrick Henry pushes the pile for a 1st down. Titans have the ball at Jacksonville's 10-yard line

Second Quarter

14:55: Yannick Ngakoue gets a MASSIVE strip sack after beating the Titans' backup left tackle due to Taylor Lewan leaving the game with injury. Jacksonville recovers the ball and stops the Titans from getting points. Huge play.

12:30: Brandon Linder now has two holding penalties this half. Wipes out a 34-yard run by Leonard Fournette.

11:45: Jaguars go to Dede Westbrook on back-to-back plays after the holding penalty, but nothing is made of it. Fumble helps save points for the defense but the offense did nothing.

9:15: Titans starting to feed Derrick Henry now and he picks up 20 yards on two carries. Then gets stopped in the backfield by Myles Jack and A.J. Bouye.

8:26: Adam Humpries reels in the 3rd down catch for a conversion vs Myles Jack after Calais Campbell took down Tannehill.

6:29: Ryan Tannehill finds a wide-open Corey Davis for 24 yards one play, then runs it in for 20 yards for a touchdown on the next play. Jacksonville has now allowed six plays of 19 yards or more and Ryan Tannehill has two runs of 20 yards.

Titans 7, Jaguars 0.

5:12: Leonard Fournette takes the swing pass for 27 yards after breaking the first tackle attempt. Jacksonville is certainly getting him involved today.

2:58: DJ Chark gets a 12-yard gain thanks to a CLUTCH catch on 3rd down. Big conversion for an offense that badly needed one.

2:00: Keelan Cole, somehow, gets a false start on 3rd- & -8.

1:50: Chark can't adjust to an underthrow from Foles on a deep ball and fails to bring in a ball he should have been able to. Josh Lambo hits a 49-yard field goal to get points on the board, but Jaguars keep shooting themselves in the foot.

Titans 7, Jaguars 3.

1:18: Tannehill way overthrows an open receiver and are forced to punt on three-and-out. Jaguars will get one more chance before halftime to put points on the board.

0:27: Foles nearly throws an interception on a woeful underthrow on a 15-yard route. Offense stalling again.

0:14: Offense forced to punt after Foles fails to generate any offense in the last minute. His arm looked terrible that last drive.

Third Quarter:

14:03: Tannehill reads the Jaguars' slot blitz and audibles out of it, then gets the 1st down throw after Jaguars stay with the blitz.

13:50: Jaguars are getting killed on play-action. A.J. Brown just got wide open for 36 yards, as Tannehill continues to shred the Jacksonville defense.

13:13: Backup offensive tackle Dennis Kelly catches a one-yard touchdown... Jaguars' defense embarrassed on first drive of the half.

Titans 14, Jaguars 3.

12:07: Nick Foles takes a quick checkdown on 3rd down and it goes nowhere. He helped the defense there.

11:30: Nick Foles audibles into a WR screen on 3rd down and it predictably goes nowhere. Team is now 2/8 on third down as the Foles offense continues to falter.

10:40: Derrick Henry goes for 74 yards up the middle, and he is gone. He just outran everyone and then stiff armed Jarrod Wilson into next week. This one is over.

Titans 21, Jaguars 3.

10:35: Michael Walker fumbles the kickoff return and the Titans recover it at Jacksonville's seven-yard line. What an unraveling this has become.

10:24: Henry runs it for seven yards and finds the end zone. Jaguars' have yet again failed to show up in the second half.

Titans 28, Jaguars 3.

8:23: Jaguars' offense goes three-and-out as Foles throws it short of the sticks on third down. This is tough to watch.

6:57: A.J. Brown takes a short pass 65 yards, as Titans have scored touchdowns on three of their last five plays.

Titans 35, Jaguars 3.

5:31: Jaguars' offense just dinking and dunking against a prevent Titans' defense now.

3:50: 14-yard gain to Keelan Cole, but it is pure garbage time now. Jacksonville has found the red-zone, though.

2:56: Fournette somehow catches a poor Foles' throw on 4th down and gets his second rushing touchdown of the season on next play.

Titans 35, Jaguars 11.

Fourth Quarter

14:47: Calais Campbell forces a Derrick Henry fumble and Jacksonville will get the ball at their own 44.

12:45: Leonard Fournette and DJ Chark get big gains to get Jacksonville into Titans' territory.

11:50: Leonard Fournette punches it in from the one, giving him his second touchdown of the game and his third touchdown of the season. They would go on to miss the two-point conversion, but offense is showing some fight.

11:50: Jaguars tried an offsides kick via a drop back but a penalty and the poor kick give the Titans fantastic field position.

11:14: Calais Campbell mixes it up with Taylor Lewan after the play and picks up a brutal personal foul penalty. Titans on the eight-yard line.

9:47: Ryan Tannehill once again runs for a score, making Andrew Wingard look silly in pursuit during the play.

Titans 42, Jaguars 17.

8:54: Blitz gets to Foles on 2nd down as he is unable to move up in the pocket and avoid the delay blitzing safety.

5:52: Leonard Fournette is still running hard despite this game being long over with. Credit to him for showing some heart.

4:48: Josh Lambo kicks a 50-yard field goal to pad his kicking stats, but this one is over and has been for a long time.

Titans 42, Jaguars 20.

3:59: Hilarity ensues as Jacksonville tries to lateral it on a punt return and essentially throws an incompletion.