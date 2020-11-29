Jake Luton to Backup Mike Glennon in Week 12 Vs. the Browns

Jake Luton won't be starting at quarterback this week, but the rookie passer will still be on the active game day roster for today's game against Cleveland.

Luton was benched earlier this week in favor of eighth-year quarterback Mike Glennon as a result of Luton's four-interception performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Luton is the only active quarterback on the roster behind Glennon, with second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew once again being inactive.

This is the fourth game in a row that Minshew has been inactive due to a thumb injury. Luton started the previous three games but was pulled for Glennon, who will be making his first start since Week 4 in 2017 against the Browns.

Minshew was a limited participant throughout practice this week. Marrone said he didn't feel comfortable starting Minshew this week because of his lack of ability to throw for a full week in practice.

"Gardner [Minshew II] said he’s feeling good. He’s still listed as limited on the report. I just feel like we can’t get enough throws in during this week. I want him to have a full week of full load of work before I put someone in there," Marrone said Wednesday.

"I don’t have a problem with him backing up this week and if he has to go in for a quarter or half a game or whatever it may be if something happens with Mike [Glennon], then at least he’s available. Then obviously, Mike will go ahead and he’ll get the start. So, that was the thought process there.

Glennon has 22 starts in his career and has played with Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16), where he was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He has completed 488-of-801 passes (60.9 completion %) for 5,163 yards and 36 TDs. In 2019 with the Raiders, he appeared in two games and completed six passes for 56 yards and one TD.

Through seven games Minshew has completed 65.9% of his passes for 1,855 yards (6.9 yards per attempt) with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions, giving him a quarterback rating of 94.4. He is 1-6 as a starter this season after going 6-6 as a rookie starter in 2019.

Marrone said it wasn't a definite that Minshew would be the backup for Glennon this week, but it did seem like the option was on the table. Instead, Luton will be on the sidelines and will be one play away from taking snaps.

"Like I said, he’s been throwing, it feels good. Now when we ramp up the throws, how he’s going to feel after that I don’t know, I really don’t. I know he’s chomping at the bit to get out there but at the same time, I’m not going to roll the dice. I’m just not going to do that and say, ‘Okay, let’s split the reps, let’s get everything going, and then we’ll make a decision at the end of the week,'" Marrone said.

"You have different quarterbacks switching around, it’s just too much grey right now for me with that. To answer your question, that’s not a definite. I’m not definitely doing that. That’s one of the things I’d like to be able to do if he increases and looks good, but I wouldn’t be able to throw him in there without a full week of work.”