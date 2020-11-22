Jaguars DL Coach Jason Rebrovich Not Coaching Vs. Steelers Due to COVID Protocols

A Jaguars assistant defensive coach won't be on the sidelines today as the team hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers in Jacksonville, a result of COVID-19 protocols.

"Jaguars Defensive Line Coach Jason Rebrovich will not coach in today’s game against Pittsburgh due to COVID-19 protocols," the club announced today.

"Defensive Assistant Dwayne Stukes will handle Rebrovich’s game day responsibilities."

This is the second week in a row the Jaguars will not have a position coach on defense on the sidelines. Secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton didn't travel to Green Bay in Week 10 due to personnel reasons that were not COVID-19 related.

Rebrovich is the first Jaguars coach to miss a game this season due to COVID-19 protocols. Several assistant coaches throughout the league have missed games this year as a result of the league's protocols.

Rebrovich is in his second season as the Jaguars' defensive line coach after being promoted following two years as the assistant defensive line coach.

The Jaguars (1-8) are set to face the Steelers (9-0) at 1 p.m. in an attempt to snap their eight-game losing streak. The Steelers are the NFL's lone undefeated team, so the Jaguars will have to overcome every single obstacle to win, no matter how significant.

Rebrovich has been hands-on with the development of several key Jaguars draft picks over the last few years, including Taven Bryan, Josh Allen, DaVon Hamilton and K'Lavon Chaisson. He helped Allen to a Pro Bowl season and 10.5 sacks in his rookie season, but the team is now last in the NFL in sacks with only nine sacks through the league's first nine games.