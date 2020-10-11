SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Myles Jack, CJ Henderson Join Josh Allen on Jaguars Week 5 Inactive List

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already struggled with their defense this season, but things may get even worse on Sunday against the Houston Texans now that the team will be without their three best defenders. 

The Jaguars (1-3) released their inactive list for Sunday's game against the Texans (0-4), with three defensive starters highlighting the list: cornerback CJ Henderson, defensive end Josh Allen and linebacker Myles Jack.

Joining those three on the inactive list are defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, quarterback Jake Luton and wide receiver Dede Westbrook. 

The Jaguars, who are allowing a 77% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks, have had major issues on the defensive side of the ball all season and now have to face Deshaun Watson without the benefit of three premier defenders. 

Jack has been the best player on the team this year, leading the team in tackles with 37. PFF's highest-graded linebacker this season, Jack has also recorded a tackle for loss, an interception, a sack and a pass deflection. With Jack sidelined, the Jaguars will now start Dakota Allen at weak side linebacker. Allen recorded six tackles in 32 snaps in Week 4.

“Myles [Jack] has been a playmaker since he stepped on the field, so I mean it’s always going to be drastic to replace that playmaker. But next guy has to come in and has to kind of relish the opportunity," nose tackle Abry Jones said after the team's Week 4 loss, a game in which Jack left early with an ankle injury. 

"You’re a guy coming in and replacing a big name, those eyes are going to be on you. It’s also going to look good if you make those plays that you’re supposed to make, so, Dakota [Allen], he came in. I feel like he’s a guy has enough speed, just like Myles. [He’s] athletic. He can get downhill and make plays and he just has to do that. And then when Myles gets back, hopefully he’s good to go and we can continue this defense going on.”

With Henderson not playing, seventh-round rookie Chris Claybrooks will start at cornerback. Tre Herndon will start at the nickel position, while defensive coordinator Todd Wash said earlier this week that the team would also play Sidney Jones on the outside. 

First-round rookie K'Lavon Chaisson will start in place of Allen. Allen leads the team in sacks (2) and pressures (13) this season, while Chaisson has just one sack and two pressures. 

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Vs. Texans: Week 5 Game Day Live Thread

Follow along with us live here as we update the Jaguars vs. the Texans, who will battle for last place of the AFC South in Week 5.

John Shipley

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars Vs. Texans

We speak with Texans Daily to help preview Jaguars vs. Texans, with the most important storylines taking priority.

John Shipley

5 Predictions For Jaguars Vs. Texans

What are our predictions for Jaguars vs. Texans? Who will standout and who will struggle? We break it down here.

John Shipley

Josh Allen Ruled Out For Week 5 Tilt Vs. Texans

Jacksonville will be without their best pass-rusher against the Houston Texans this Sunday, a bad omen for the team's chances.

John Shipley

Quincy Williams and Jarrod Wilson Return to Jaguars' Active Roster

Two Jacksonville defenders are now off of injured reserve and could be set to make their returns back to the football field on Sunday.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Addresses Jaguars' 'Unprecedented' Kicker Situation

The Jaguars have rostered five kickers in the last three weeks -- where does the team go from here and how can they overcome the challenge that has become the kicker position?

John Shipley

Inside AFC South: Which Position Groups Are Biggest Surprises & Disappointments

Which position groups in the AFC South have been the most impressive this year? The four team sites break it down here.

John Shipley

Texans Interim HC Romeo Crennel Breaks Down Jaguars' Offense & Defense

Houston has a new head coach this week, so we asked him for his thoughts on the offense and defense he now has to prepare Houston to stop.

John Shipley

By the Numbers: Examining Four Quarterbacks To Determine What's Next for ' Gardner Minshew

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II finally has 16 starts to his name in the NFL. So what's next? We examine numbers from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson to compare for possibilities.

KassidyHill

How the Jaguars Are Proving That Pass Coverage Trumps Pass Rush

The age-old question of pass rush or pass coverage is still hotly debated, but this year's Jaguars defense is quickly pointing out what the answer may be.

Gus Logue