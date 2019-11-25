Jaguar
Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Trend of Jaguars' Defense Failing to Stiffen in Must-Win Games Continued on Sunday

John Shipley

Not long ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars had an elite defense and leaned on the unit to win games week in and week out. But that was then and this is now, and today’s defense pales in comparison to the past.

For the third consecutive game, Jacksonville’s defense allowed 200+ yards rushing to an AFC South opponent, allowed over 20 first downs, allowed more than 387 total yards and allowed more than 6.2 yards per play.

But in today’s 40-22 loss in Nashville to the Tennesee Titans, a debacle from top to bottom, Jacksonville found new lows. The defense allowed 471 yards on only 52 plays, a surreal 9.1 yards per play average.

For context, Jacksonville allowed 6.5 yards per play in Week 9’s 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans and 6.2 yards per play in last week’s 33-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Explosive plays doomed the Jaguars’ defense from the start. Jacksonville allowed nine plays of 19 yards or more, with two of those going for 65+ yards with a 74-yard Derrick Henry touchdown run and a 65-yard A.J. Brown touchdown catch.

Jacksonville allowed two 20+ yard runs to Ryan Tannehill, so it is not like it was just Henry and Brown beating Jacksonville’s defense. Four different Titans caught a pass of 20 yards or more, so everyone ate vs. the once lauded Jacksonville defense.

Tannehill shredded defensive coordinator Todd Wash’s unit with bootlegs and play-action passes, going 14 of 18 for 259 yards passing and two touchdowns. He threw a staggering 14.4 yards per attempt and was only sacked once, giving him a gaudy 155.8 passer rating.

Head coach Doug Marrone said following the game that he has not considered making a change at defensive coordinator, but the proof is in the pudding; Sacksonville this team is not. Its defense has put up good sack numbers in a few games but overall allows too many explosive plays through both the air and the ground.

Wash’s unit has allowed 99 points in the last three games. It has both bent and broke too often for a team still trying to find its winning identity. Wash and Marrone have tried to make changes, such as letting rookie defensive end Josh Allen see the field more and letting rookie linebacker Quincy Williams start over veteran Najee Goode at weakside linebacker. But so far, nothing has changed their fortune.

Each of Jacksonville’s last three games has essentially been must-wins, but its defense has yet to meet the challenge. Instead, it has often faltered down the stretch despite allowing less than 10 points in the first half of each game.

It comes out strong, albeit while allowing a lot of yards, and then the dam breaks in the second half and it becomes an offensive feeding frenzy. For a team that used to rely on its defense to win games, Jacksonville has fallen a long, long way down.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 12 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley
19 0

All of the live updates and analysis from today's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, all gathered in one place.

Jaguars Collapse in Second Half Once Again, Lose 42-20 in Nashville

John Shipley
4 0

The Jaguars have now lost three consecutive games by 20+ points, with each loss coming to an AFC South rival. The 2019 season is over.

Ronnie Harrison Being Evaluated for a Concussion, Ruled Out

John Shipley
2 0

The Jaguars' starting strong safety left the game in the last few minutes of the first quarter.

Through Two Games, Nick Foles Has Yet to Be a Solution for Jaguars

John Shipley
2 0

Nick Foles first two games back in the Jaguars' lineup has been a far cry from what Jacksonville needed to improve their record.

Film Room: What Jacksonville Needs to Replicate on Offense From Week 3 to Beat Tennessee

Laurie Fitzpatrick
1 3

The Jaguars beat the Titans 20-7 in Week 3 behind a strong defense and a few big plays on offense. What things will Jacksonville need to replicate to get a victory in Nashville this Sunday?

Rookie Phenom Josh Allen Racking Up Pro Bowl Votes

John Shipley
2 1

The seventh overall pick has thus far been one of the top vote winners at his position in the entire AFC, good signs for his Pro Bowl chances

Leonard Fournette 4th in Pro Bowl Votes for AFC Running Backs

John Shipley
0

The Jacksonville Jaguars running back still has some ground to make up to make his first Pro Bowl since being drafted in 2017.

JaguarMaven Week 12 Staff Predictions: Jaguars vs. Titans

JaguarMaven Staff
0

How does the JaguarMaven staff see Sunday's game playing out? We polled each staff member and got the answers.

Jaguars vs. Titans: How to Watch, Week 12 Odds and More

John Shipley
0

How you can watch and listen to the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, and more.

Tre Herndon Returning to His Nashville Roots, This Time as an NFL Starter

John Shipley
1 0

The former Vanderbilt standout will return to Nashville this weekend, only this time as an NFL starting cornerback.