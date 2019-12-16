JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue Has Little Left to Prove After Dominating Performance vs. Raiders

John Shipley

Not a lot has gone right for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. After a 20-16 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Jacksonville climbed to only 5-9 and are facing a second-consecutive losing season. But there have been a few examples of positives. 

One of the greatest examples of positives in an otherwise negative season has been fourth-year defense end Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue had been steadily solid throughout the first 14 weeks of 2019 despite dealing with a hamstring injury for the first six weeks of the season, but he saved his best for Sunday in Oakland. 

Against the Raiders, Ngakoue totaled two sacks, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a pass deflection. He was a dominant force against both the run and the pass and was only inches away from making several other plays. He flew around the field, pestering Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and giving left tackle Kolton Miller problems all game long.

In a contract year, Ngakoue has only gotten better as the season has progressed. He has eight sacks, three forced fumbles, 11 tackles for loss and one interception returned for a touchdown this season. After holding out for a payday this past training camp, Ngakoue bet on himself to produce in 2019. So far, he has done so. 

Ngakoue turned down a Jaguars' extension offer an unspecified amount during his holdout, indicating he did not get an offer he felt matched his value. If his play against the Raiders was any indication, then his value is likely about as high as he thought it was this past fall. 

Since joining Jacksonville as a third-round draft pick in 2016, Ngakoue has done nothing but produce. He now has 37.5 career sacks, already second-most in franchise history. He has also shown big improvement as a run defender, becoming one of Jacksonville's best backfield penetration players vs. the run in 2019.

Just three weeks ago, Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin fielded questions for the first time this season and the first time since Ngakoue held out in the fall. When asked by JaguarMaven during the press conference if the team had Ngakoue in its long-term plans, his answer was brash and automatic. 

"We have five games to play and everyone has a lot to prove.”

Maybe not everyone. After one of the best performances of his career helped snap the Jaguars' historically bad five-game losing streak, Ngakoue has little left to prove to Coughlin, the NFL, or anyone else.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars vs. Raiders: Week 15 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley

Our live thread of today's Jaguars vs. Raiders game with our news, analysis, and more.

Which Players Could the Jaguars Focus a Rebuild Around?

John Shipley

With sweeping changes likely to come and the roster in shambles, which current Jaguars should be the focus of the future rebuilding effort?

Jaguars Mount Second Half Comeback, Down Raiders in Final Oakland Home Game

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won the final Raiders home game in Oakland after a 17-0 second half effort.

Jaguars DE Josh Allen Leaves First Half With Shoulder Injury

John Shipley

The rookie defensive end has a stinger after colliding with Calais Campbell.

Should the Jaguars Consider Claiming Janoris Jenkins?

John Shipley

Janoris Jenkins was cut by the New York Giants on Friday after tweeting a slur to a fan.

Jaguars vs. Raiders: How to Watch, Week 15 Odds and More

John Shipley

How can you watch or listen to today's Jaguars vs. Raiders game? We have your options listed here.

Report: Jaguars Expected to Make 'Significant Changes' After Season, Coughlin's Role Included.

John Shipley

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday that there may be a scenario where Tom Coughlin isn't with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

JaguarMaven Week 15 Staff Predictions: Jaguars vs. Raiders

JaguarMaven Staff

How does the JaguarMaven staff see Sunday's game between the Jaguars and Raiders playing out?

Why Did the Raiders Pass on Josh Allen in the 2019 NFL Draft? Jon Gruden Explains

John Shipley

The Oakland Raiders made a bold move when they passed on defensive end Josh Allen in the 2019 NFL Draft. So, why did they do it and help him become a Jacksonville Jaguar?

DJ Chark (Ankle) Ruled Out For Raiders Game

John Shipley

Jacksonville's No. 1 wideout will miss the first game of his dominant 2019 season.