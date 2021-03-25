2021 Free Agency: Grading the Jaguars' Signing of Speedy WR Phillip Dorsett

The former first-round pick has long been known for his speed and his ability to stretch the field, but what can he offer the Jaguars?

Few coaches put an emphasis on speed on offense quite like Urban Meyer. As a result of his search for speed to add to his first Jacksonville Jaguars roster, speedy receiver and former first-round pick Phillip Dorsett has a new NFL home.

The Jaguars signed Dorsett during the first wave of free agency last week, adding the former Colts, Patriots, and Seahawks receiver to an offense that badly needed an injection of explosiveness.

Dorsett is also now reunited with former Seahawks offensive coordinator and current Jaguars passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, though a foot injury prevented him from playing a game for the Seahawks last season.

What kind of impact can Dorsett have on the Jaguars' offense, and just how well does he fit? We analyze the signing below.

How does he fit?

The Jaguars desperately wanted to add more speed to their offense this offseason, especially at the wide receiver position. Urban Meyer teams have always been known for their track team-like speed at the skill positions, but the Jaguars had just one player (DJ Chark) with that kind of game-changing speed entering March.

This is clearly where Dorsett comes in. His appeal to NFL offenses has always been based around the hypothetical value his speed brings; he was known as a pure speed-based deep threat at Miami, ran a 4.33 at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2015, and was largely a first-round pick by the Colts (No. 29 overall) because of his ability to stretch the field.

"Yeah, speed is something I’ve always believed in and Phillip Dorsett answers that question," Urban Meyer said following free agency.

"His production, you can channel it—which I will channel it, I haven’t even really met him yet, I haven’t even talked to him, I’ll see him, I believe, today. But he’s blessed with incredible physical qualities, he catches the ball well, on top of the fact, he’s [got] great speed. So, we addressed that need and we’re still not done, I don’t mind addressing that."

So while it doesn't sound like Dorsett will be alone in adding a speed element to the Jaguars' offense, it is clear he is at least a piece to the puzzle in Meyer's eyes. The question is whether the Jaguars can tap into his speed and generation production, something Dorsett struggled to do despite having Andrew Luck and Tom Brady as his quarterbacks.

Dorsett's best season in terms of volume production came in 2016 when he caught 33 passes for 528 yards, both career-highs, and two touchdowns. He caught five touchdowns in 2019, his final season in New England. As a role player, teams have been able to get some production out of him, but his per 16 game career averages are just 28 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns.

Ultimately, Dorsett gives the Jaguars a player who can stretch the field. He probably has the best pure vertical speed on the offense. But this speed hasn't helped him put up big numbers with two immensely talented quarterbacks before, so perhaps expectations should be a bit timid considering he will now be with a rookie quarterback.

Impact on depth chart

It is hard to imagine Dorsett has much of an impact on the Jaguars' first three receiver spots on the depth chart. DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault, and Marvin Jones should all be locked into starting roles.

With that said, it is likely that Dorsett still sees a healthy amount of snaps due to a receiver rotation and his speed element. Meyer is going to want him to be on the field -- at least for designed deep shots. While there is no clear path for him to be a starter given the team's current receiver room makeup, it also shouldn't be a surprise if he plays as many or more snaps as Collin Johnson early on in the season.

Dorsett could also be just a depth receiver who sees the field only when the Jaguars want to throw the ball downfield. He has only started 15 games in his career and other than 2016, he has never seen more than 50% of an offense's snaps in a season.

Dorsett has returned three kicks/punts in his career so even with his speed, so it is unlikely that he factors into the team's special teams plans. The Jaguars gave Jamal Agnew a sizeable contract to be a return man and Dorsett's signing doesn't impact his spot on the depth chart.

With that said, perhaps the two battle for a spot on the field for gimmick plays considering they are two of the three fastest players on the offensive roster. There are ways for Dorsett to see the field in 2021, the question is just how much the Jaguars will rely on him and his 4.33 speed.

Overall grade: D+.

On one hand, the Jaguars badly needed to add a speed element at receiver this offseason. Adding Dorsett accomplishes that to a degree, and the Jaguars didn't have to give him a big contract like Curtis Samuel got or guarantee snaps and a role to Will Fuller when they already had a starting core of receivers.

On the other hand, Dorsett has never really produced at a high level in the NFL despite playing with two of the most talented quarterbacks of the last decade. He is also coming off a foot injury that forced him to miss all of 2020 and foot injuries with receivers, especially speed receivers, are always a red flag. With this in mind, Dorsett said last week he is recovered and prepared for the season.

"The foot is great. I had a lot of time to rehab and I’m finally 100 percent," Dorsett said.

Ultimately this isn't a deal to be overly negative about, but it is also hard to imagine the ceiling on the signing will lead to anything impactful either.