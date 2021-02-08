2021 Free Agency: Which Free Agents From the Lions' Offense Make Sense for the Jaguars?

With Darrell Bevell now in the fold as the Jaguars' offensive coordinator, which of his former players in Detroit make sense for the Jaguars to pursue?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a lot of "new" when it comes to their 2021 team. A new head coach, a new quarterback, a new roster, and a new play-caller in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

We discussed here which former players of new defensive coordinator Joe Cullen make sense for the Jaguars in free agency. Now, we take a look to the offense and examine which of Bevell's former players from his two years in Detroit make sense for the Jaguars to pursue in March.

The Lions have one big name on offense set to be a free agent, but he isn't alone. Here we discuss how each free agent would or wouldn't fit with the Jaguars, factoring in their connections to Bevell, their production in his offense, and the needs of the Jaguars' roster.

Kenny Golladay

One of the top players in the entire league who is set to be a free agent in 2021, Kenny Golladay will undoubtedly earn a massive contract this offseason if the Lions don't place the franchise or transition tag on him. The Lions doing this appears a bit more likely now that they have a new regime in place, but there could still be a realistic chance that Golladay hits the open market and creates a bidding war among teams.

Would the Jaguars be a logical addition to this bidding war due to the presence of Bevell? In short, yes. The Jaguars have ample cap space moving forward that will allow them to be aggressive in pursuing top-tier free agents like Golladay. While DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault are both talented players who were recently second-round picks, but Golladay's play from 2018-2019 is on a high level than either has shown thus far. He would immediately be Jacksonville's No. 1 wide receiver and his skill set would fit perfectly with the projected No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence.

Bevell oversaw Golladay's best season in the NFL as well. Golladay played just five games last year due to injuries, but he appeared in all 16 games in Bevell's first year as Detroit's offensive coordinator in 2019. Golladay went on to have the best year of his career in Bevell's scheme, catching 65 passes for 1,190 yards (18.3 yards per catch) and a career-high 11 touchdowns. As long as he can stay healthy, he has the talent and youth to grow into one of the 10 best receivers in the NFL. As a result of this and his connection to Bevell, the Jaguars should be in the running for him if he becomes a free agent if they are wise.

Marvin Jones

This one could get a bit complicated if Marvin Jones wants to reunite with Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. With that in mind, Jones is the second-best free agent from the Lions' offense and deserves to be considered by the Jaguars due to his familiarity with Bevell and his style of offense. He wouldn't cost as much as Golladay, either, and his presence would still allow Chark to serve as Jacksonville's top wideout.

In two years in Bevell's offense (29 games), Jones caught 138 passes for 1,757 yards (12.7 yards per catch) and 18 touchdowns. This included a catch rate of 67%, so Jones was a consistent producer for a Detroit offense that wasn't always able to stay on schedule due to injuries at quarterback. Jones clearly has a good amount of knowledge of Bevell's scheme and Bevell clearly knows how to best utilize him, so he is a logical fit for the Jaguars' wide receiver room.

Danny Amendola

The third receiver from the Lions who is projected to be a free agent in March, Danny Amendola spent the last two years with Detroit, meaning his entire Lions tenure was spent in Bevell's offense. Amendola will be 35 when the 2021 season begins, which may be a bit counter-productive for a Jaguars team that needs to build for the future as much as they need to build for the present.

With that said, Amendola would be a logical and likely cheap option at a position of need for the Jaguars. With Keelan Cole set to be a free agent in March, the Jaguars don't have a true slot receiver on their roster. Amendola spent 391 of his 461 offensive snaps last season in the slot, so he would clearly fill that vacancy. He caught 108 passes for 1,280 yards (11.9 yards per catch) and one touchdown in his two years in Bevell's offense. In terms of need and scheme fit, he makes sense ... but the Jaguars are better off finding a younger and more dynamic option for the slot.

Oday Aboushi

Another player whose entire time with the Lions was spent in Bevell's offense, Oday Aboushi is a versatile offensive lineman who played both guard positions for the Lions last season. The Jaguars have a good amount of guard depth with Andrew Norwell, A.J. Cann, and Ben Bartch, but perhaps they look at Aboushi as a player who can come in and provide depth while also aiding with the transition to Bevell's scheme.

Aboushi started 10 games for the Lions over the last two seasons, so Bevell has a decent sample size for what he can provide. He will also be 30 when the 2021 season begins, so he would be among the most experienced players on the NFL's youngest roster. It would be a logical addition for the Jaguars, but not one that has to be made.

Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson had some inspiring performances throughout 2020, but there isn't any scenario where the Jaguars should sign the veteran running back. Peterson brings experience, attitude, and physicality, but the Jaguars already have James Robinson locked into the starting running back slot. If the Jaguars are going to add any running backs, they should focus on players who can provide value to the passing game while also giving the team depth behind Robinson. Peterson would give the Jaguars depth, but he only gives an offense value when he is on the field. He just doesn't make sense for the Jaguars moving forward.

Mohamed Sanu

Sanu has the least relevant connection to Bevell because he played just seven games with the Lions last season after joining the team toward the end of the season. In those seven games, he caught 16 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown. He is another experienced and likely cheap option for the slot, but his best days are behind him.