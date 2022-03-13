2022 Free Agency: Which Players Have Experience With Doug Pederson's Jaguars Staff?

With free agency just a day away, we take a look at which free agents have ties to the Jaguars' staff and make sense to be potential additions.

In just one day, pandemonium will break loose throughout the NFL as the annual legal tampering begins and the latest and greatest free agency cycle kicks off.

Just as we did last year, we are taking a deep dive into this year's crop of free agents, taking a look at which ones have connections to members of the Jaguars' coaching staff. Since this is almost an entirely new staff, it is an exercise that will look much different than last year's.

You can find the complete list of players with experience and ties to Doug Pederson here, which includes tight end Zach Ertz. We won't be listing repeats, so it is worth taking a look at both lists.

Now, we take a look at which players have connections to Pederson's assistants, taking a look at both sides of the ball and which free agents could potentially be drawn to Jacksonville as a result.

WR Christian Kirk

Connection on Jaguars staff: Quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy.

Does he fit? Yes. The Jaguars need receivers more than any team in the NFL and Christian Kirk is set to be one of the best receivers in this year's class following multiple franchise tags and the trade of Amari Cooper. Kirk, who was drafted in 2018 when McCoy was the Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator, is a slot receiver who can threaten defenses vertically and would give the Jaguars a much-needed boost in the skill room.

OG Brandon Scherff

Connection on Jaguars staff: Offensive line coach Phil Rauscher

Does he fit? Yes. Even with his durability questions, there is no doubt that Scherff is the best non-Terron Armstead to hit the market this year and perhaps in the last several years. The Jaguars have to replace both starting guards, and an established and high-tier veteran like Scherff could step right into the left guard spot from day one. Phil Rauscher coached Scherff from 2018-2019.

WR Allen Robinson

Connection on Jaguars staff: Wide receivers coach Chris Jackson.

Does he fit? Yes. Allen Robinson is the best wide receiver available in all of free agency and will likely command a deal close to the $20 million per year deal Amari Cooper is signed to. Robinson was coached in part by receivers coach Chris Jackson the last two seasons as Jackson served as the Bears' assistant wide receivers coach.

DE Chandler Jones

Connection on Jaguars staff: Defensive line coach Brentson Buckner

Does he fit? Yes. The Jaguars need a dominant lead pass-rusher badly and while Chandler Jones is getting up there in years and likely wants to play with a contender, there are no better pass-rushers set to be free agents this week. Jones, who wasn't tagged by the Cardinals, spent considerable time in Arizona working with Jaguars' defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, who served in the same role with the Cardinals.

DE Haason Reddick

Connection on Jaguars staff: Defensive line coach Brentson Buckner

Does he fit? Yes. Haason Reddick is one of the most productive pass-rushers in the NFL the last two seasons and has a close relationship with Brentson Buckner, who played a big role in Reddick being moved from inside linebacker to outside linebacker in Arizona, setting up a resurgence of his career.

OG Mark Glowinski

Connection on Jaguars staff: Offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

Does he fit?: Yes. The Jaguars badly need guard depth with Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann hitting free agency, and Mark Glowinski likely wouldn't command a very large deal. He makes sense as cost-affordable depth who could push to start.

RB Tevin Coleman

Connection on Jaguars staff: Running backs coach Bernie Parmalee.

Does he fit?: No. The Jaguars need to add a veteran to the running back room following the release of Carlos Hyde, but they are better off finding a back with more juice and less tread on his tires than former Falcons running back Tevin Coleman.

WR T.Y. Hilton

Connection on Jaguars staff: Offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

Does he fit?: Somewhat, but likely no. The Jaguars need receiver help and big-time playmakers, but T.Y. Hilton is no longer the dynamic playmaker he once was. Still, he is a smart veteran receiver who would likely be good for the offense in a smaller role.

OT Eric Fisher

Connection on Jaguars staff: Offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

Does he fit?: No. With Cam Robinson franchise-tagged and Walker Little impressing as a rookie, the Jaguars have no real reason to explore the idea of veteran tackle depth like Eric Fisher.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

Connection on Jaguars staff: Offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

Does he fit?: Yes. He is a massive red-zone target who is also a positive asset as a run-blocker. He could be the big-bodied target the Jaguars hoped they were getting from Chris Manhertz last year.

WR Zach Pascal

Connection on Jaguars staff: Offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

Does he fit?: Yes, but mostly because he seems like a Doug Pederson receiver. He is big, has a large catch radius, strong hands, and blocks like an absolute demon on the perimeter. He wouldn't offer much speed or big-play ability, but Pederson won a lot of games with receivers like Pascal on his Eagles roster.

RB Marlon Mack

Connection on Jaguars staff: Offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

Does he fit?: No. Marlon Mack would have been a fine addition once upon a time, but he has just 37 touches in seven games over the last two seasons. There is a strong argument to make the Colts didn't utilize Mack enough last season, but he seems past his peak.

OG Chris Reed

Connection on Jaguars staff: Offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

Does he fit?: Only as cheap depth. He started six games for the Colts last season and can hold his own, but the Jaguars have better options in free agency and on their own roster.

LB Kevin Minter

Connection on Jaguars staff: Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell.

Does he fit?: As veteran depth. He is an experienced and high-floor backup, but he is likely just that at this point in his career. Still, the Jaguars badly need middle linebacker depth as Damien Wilson hits free agent.

SS Jordan Whitehead

Connection on Jaguars staff: Safeties coach Cody Grimm.

Does he fit?: Yes. The Jaguars do have two starter-ready players at safety already in Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco, but Whitehead is a better option than Jenkins and could be one of the best young safeties in the NFL. He is explosive and physical in the box and would complement Cisco's skill set very well.

S Andrew Adams

Connection on Jaguars staff: Safeties coach Cody Grimm.

Does he fit?: Only as a backup or special teamer. The Jaguars need to replace Andrew Wingard on both the defensive and special teams depth chart, but Adams has been mostly a backup player throughout his tenure with Tampa Bay.

CB Carlton Davis

Connection on Jaguars staff: Safeties coach Cody Grimm.

Does he fit?: Yes, if the Jaguars want to bring in another outside cornerback. Carlton Davis is one of the best zone cornerbacks in the NFL and had a terrific 2020 season in Todd Bowles' defense. If Mike Caldwell intends to run coverage schemes similar to what he learned from Caldwell, then Davis would fit like a glove.

CB Richard Sherman

Connection on Jaguars staff: Safeties coach Cody Grimm.

Does he fit? Only as depth. Richard Sherman is an aging outside-only cornerback. The Jaguars could look to add to the cornerback position in free agency, but an older player like Sherman only makes sense as veteran depth.

RB Chase Edmonds

Connection on Jaguars staff: Jaguars quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy.

Does he fit? Yes. Drafted by the Cardinals in 2018 when Mike McCoy was offensive coordinator, Chase Edmonds has the burst and pass-catching ability that helps running backs thrive in Doug Pederson's offense. Edmonds likely won't cost much, either, and could give the Jaguars a solid insurance option for James Robinson and Travis Etienne.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Connection on Jaguars staff: Quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy.

Does he fit? Not quite. The Jaguars need to add a starting tight end, but they have enough backup quality tight ends on the roster already in Chris Manhertz, Luke Farrell and Dan Arnold.

OC Mason Cole

Connection on Jaguars staff: Offensive line coach Phil Rauscher and quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy.

Does he fit? No. The Cardinals' full-time starter in 2018 when McCoy was offensive coordinator, Mason Cole also started seven games at center for the Vikings last season. Still, the Jaguars have two capable centers in Brandon Linder and Tyler Shatley.

OG Rashod Hill

Connection on Jaguars staff: Offensive line coach Phil Rauscher.

Does he fit? As cheap depth, maybe. But if the Jaguars bring back interior lineman Will Richardson to go with Shatley, Ben Bartch, and a starting left guard, then it may be tough to make room for a player like Hill.

WR Jakeem Grant

Connection on Jaguars staff: Wide receivers coach Chris Jackson.

Does he fit? Yes, simply because the Jaguars need more speed and playmakers. Jakeem Grant would be redundant in many aspects with Jamal Agnew since he is a return man and a slot receiver, but the Jaguars can't get picky about roles at this point.

WR Marquise Godwin

Connection on Jaguars staff: Wide receivers coach Chris Jackson.

Does he fit? Yes. The Jaguars need deep threats and he is at the very least a more convincing signing in that regard than Phillip Dorsett was last year.

TE Hayden Hurst

Connection on Jaguars staff: Tight ends coach Richard Angulo.

Does he fit? While Angulo was never Hursts' personal tight ends coach, he still worked closely with him as Baltimore's assistant offensive line coach. Hurst hasn't lived up to his first-round billing, but he is a versatile tight end who can function as both a blocker and receiver.

IOL Bradley Bozeman

Connection on Jaguars staff: Tight ends coach Richard Angulo.

Does he fit? Yes, as long as it is at left guard. The Jaguars don't have a need at center, but Bozeman has years of experience at guard to go along with his time as the Ravens' center and deserves legit consideration as a potential starter option on the market. He is a quality young guard who won't command the same market many other guards will.

DL Corey Peters

Connection on Jaguars staff: Defensive line coach Brentson Buckner.

Does he fit? Only as cheap depth. Peters is a lot like other defensive lineman on the roster; the only difference is he is 33 and reaching the end of his career as opposed to still being an ascending player.

DL Jack Crawford

Connection on Jaguars staff: Defensive line coach Brentson Buckner.

Does he fit? As cheap depth. The Jaguars need more bodies at the three-technique position and Jack Crawford has plenty of experience playing exactly that role in a number of defenses, including under Buckner's tutelage last year.

CB Kyle Fuller

Connection on Jaguars staff: Passing game coordinator/secondary coach Deshea Townsend.

Does he fit? Again, only if the Jaguars want to add outside cornerback depth. They need a third outside corner in the event of injury to Tyson Campbell or Shaquill Griffin and Kyle Fuller has displayed high-level play and upside in the past. He had a bad 2021, but perhaps that just means he can be signed for cheaper.

S Tashaun Gipson

Connection on Jaguars staff: Passing game coordinator/secondary coach Deshea Townsend.

Does he fit? If the Jaguars want to add another veteran at safety to go along with a few young safeties in Cisco, Daniel Thomas and Rudy Ford, then yes. Gipson did already have a tenure with the Jaguars, but he is a respected and experienced veteran who could provide immediate depth.

S Deon Bush

Connection on Jaguars staff: Passing game coordinator/secondary coach Deshea Townsend.

Does he fit? As cheap safety depth or a core special teamer. The Jaguars need to replace Andrew Wingard's spot on both units and Bush is someone Deshea Townsend knows well from their time together with the Bears.