2022 NFL Free Agency: Jaguars Agree to Terms With LB Foyesade Oluokun

The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken another big swing at the inside linebacker position, this time via a three-year contract with Atlanta Falcons standout Foyesade Oluokun.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to report Oluokun's contract. According to Rapoport, the three-year deal is worth between $45 million to $46.5 million and carries a guarantee of $28 million at signing.

A riser over the last two seasons, Oluokun was first a sixth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2018 NFL draft. He went on to start seven games as a rookie, recording 91 tackles, one forced fumble, two tackles for loss, and one pass deflection.

Oluokun appeared in 16 games in 2019, starting three games and recording 62 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He then became a full-time starter in 2019, starting 14 games and recording 117 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, and four pass deflections.

Oluokun's most productive year came this past season, with the former Yale product starting all 17 games and recording 192 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions, two sacks, and six pass deflections.

The Jaguars badly needed to address linebacker this offseason following the expiration of 2021 starting linebacker Damien Wilson's contact and last season's trade of former free agent addition Joe Schobert.

Oluokun can be expected to start at middle linebacker in new defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell's scheme, with linebacker now falling way down the pecking order in terms of Jaguars' draft needs.