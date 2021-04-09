5 Jaguars Whose 2021 Roles Were Impacted by Free Agency

With over a dozen new Jaguars added over the past month, which members of the Jaguars past roster will see their roles impacted by the new additions?

The 2021 offseason has been about one thing for the Jacksonville Jaguars: change.

A change in head coach came via college football legend Urban Meyer. A change in the team's front office structure and philosophy arrived with new general manager Trent Baalke and his newly added top lieutenants. And soon, there will be a change in the team's fortunes at quarterback as they are set to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall on April 29.

In between the crashing waves of change has been an overhaul to the Jaguars' roster. The Jaguars have already made over a dozen moves in free agency, adding starters and depth pieces alike. The locker room and depth chart compared to Week 1 2020 are now dramatically different and there is no going back.

But which players will be most impacted by these changes and additions? We believe there are a handful of players whose roles have now been influenced by new faces in Jacksonville and we break them down below.

Taven Bryan

We would have likely included DaVon Hamilton here if Tyson Alualu had gone through with his Jaguars contract, but instead it is Taven Bryan who is on the clear losing end when it comes to his snap count being impacted. The No. 29 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Bryan is one of the biggest draft busts in recent Jaguars memory after three unproductive seasons (48 games, 17 starts, 3.5 sacks) and the additions the Jaguars made in free agency don't indicate this will change in 2021.

Entering free agency, Bryan's fit in the Jaguars' new defensive scheme was already highly questionable. He is an athletic, upfield penetrator who struggles against the run and can only play three-technique -- traits that simply don't fit on the Jaguars' new-look defense. At least before free agency, Bryan was the Jaguars' best skill set to be an interior rusher. Now, though, the Jaguars have their starting interior disruptor in Roy Robertson-Harris and their pass-rush depth in Dawuane Smoot. There are little to zero snaps now left to be found for a player who ended 2020 on the bench instead of the field.

Collin Johnson

One of the most impressive rookies on Jacksonville's roster last season, Collin Johnson could be on the outside looking in when comes to Jacksonville's receiver depth chart. Johnson deserves snaps in 2021 after what he showed as a rookie, but it may be hard for him to find them after the Jaguars' free agency period. The Jaguars signed Marvin Jones to be a starter, effectively moving Johnson to No. 4 on the receiver depth chart at best. Johnson was never likely to enter the year as a No. 3 receiver, but the Jaguars adding Jones but it hard to envision Johnson playing a large role.

Johnson already faced a bit of a disadvantage since he isn't the type of receiver Urban Meyer has generally utilized in his offenses; he is a 6-foot-6 target who excels on jump balls and contested catches but may not run by many defenders. Considering the fact that the other two receivers the Jaguars signed (Phillip Dorsett and Jamal Agnew) are pure speed demons, and it is hard to envision Johnson's snap count rising in 2021. `

Chris Claybrooks

It was always going to be hard for Chris Claybrooks to find snaps in Jacksonville's defense in 2021. He flashed at times as a rookie, but the former seventh-round pick is more of a depth corner than a contributor in the base defense. So, the signing of Shaquill Griffin didn't impact Claybrooks or his snaps in any way because Claybrooks was never going to start. With this in mind, there was one signing that doomed Claybrooks' chances to contribute in another way.

Claybrooks' best shot to make an impact with Urban Meyer's first Jaguars team was always going to be as a special teamer. He was drafted to be a return man due to legitimately elite speed, and he returned 13 kicks and three punts last season. The Jaguars just made Jamal Agnew one of the highest-paid specialists in the NFL though, signing the special teams stud and former All-Pro to add juice to their return game. With the way the Jaguars are paying Agnew, Claybrooks won't ever return kicks unless Agnew is injured.

James O'Shaughnessy

The Jaguars entering 2021 with James O'Shaughnessy as one of their top two tight ends would be a bit jarring considering the reflection it would have on the position, but there is a very real chance this is the case following the team's free agency. If the season started today, O'Shaughnessy, who re-signed in March, would unquestionably be the team's top pass-catching option at the position, which at least gives him a fighting chance to have an expanded role up unless the Jaguars draft his replacement.

"The next one is the ‘F’ and that’s the primary pass catcher, but also a functional blocker. We have not addressed that. [James] O'Shaughnessy—two years ago, O'Shaughnessy had a very good year, showed a lot of potential. Obviously, he had an ACL injury, he’s been in here training, I’ve gotten to know him, really enjoy being around him," Urban Meyer said on March 19. "So, we count on him, but we have not finalized that piece of the puzzle yet."

With the Jaguars not signing any of Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, or Gerald Everett, their lone addition at tight end was Chris Manhertz. Manhertz is a top-tier blocker but has just 12 catches in 70 career games. With no other legimatamate pass-catchers added, O'Shaughnessy's role was impacted by default.

K'Lavon Chaisson

Another player whose role was impacted in a positive way due to non-moves, K'Lavon Chaisson doesn't appear to be in danger of losing any snaps as a result of the team's free agency moves. The Jaguars signed Jihad Ward as depth on the edge, but he doesn't figure to play a prominent role and instead should be looked at as more of a depth signing who can help instill the team's new culture.

Chaisson recorded just one sack as a rookie so his spot as a starter in a regime that didn't draft him was always a bit questionable. But he is one of the team's two best pass-rushers, behind only Josh Allen, so until a legitimate starting edge defender is added, Chaisson figures to play a large role in the defense. Had the Jaguars signed a pass-rusher for big money like Matthew Judon or Carl Lawson, Chaisson's role would have been diminished greatly compared to the role he is now set to play.