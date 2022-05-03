Skip to main content

EJ Perry Reportedly Signs With Jaguars After Previous Agreement With Eagles

Doug Pederson has landed an undrafted free agent after Carson Strong's signing with the Eagles opened the door for EJ Perry to sign with the Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly adding to the quarterback room during undrafted free agency, agreeing to terms with former Brown University quarterback and Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year EJ Perry.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Perry would be joining the Jaguars, which comes after the former First Team All-Ivy quarterback initially agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles did sign former Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, but according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles were expecting to land Perry as opposed to Strong. 

"The Eagles were waiting to hear back from Carson Strong on Saturday and didn’t think they’d land him, so they agreed to terms with EJ Perry," Garafolo tweeted. "Strong then accepted their offer. So Perry now heads to the Jaguars."

Perry spent the first two years of his college career as a backup quarterback at Boston College before transferring to Brown and putting up huge numbers. He led the FCS in total offense in his first year as a starter in 2019, completing 60.1% of his passes for 2,948 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while also rushing for 730 yards and eight touchdowns. 

Brown was then a Third-Team All-American in 2021, passing for 3,033 yards and 23 touchdowns while leading the team in rushing for the second year in a row with 402 yards and seven touchdowns.

Perry will be the 16th undrafted free agent the Jaguars have added, joining seven draft picks who were added to the roster last week. In addition to Perry, the Jaguars have also signed the following undrafted free agents.

  • Oklahoma State DL Israel Antwine
  • Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin
  • Southeast Missouri State CB Shabari Davis
  • Norfolk State OLB De’Shaan Dixon
  • Utah OL Nick Ford
  • Tarleton State CB Benjie Franklin
  • Southern Mississippi TE Grayson Gunter
  • West Virginia S Sean Mahone
  • Iowa State K Andrew Mevis
  • Arkansas LB Grant Morgan
  • Texas OL Denzel Okafor
  • Alabama Birmingham TE Gerrit Prince
  • UCF OL Marcus Tatum
  • Texas CB Josh Thompson
  • Central Arkansas WR Lujuan Winningham

