August 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
DraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM ReportSI.com
Search
Jaguars Activate Josh Allen From COVID-19 List, Waive Corey Straughter

Jaguars Activate Josh Allen From COVID-19 List, Waive Corey Straughter

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made roster moves, activating defensive end Josh Allen off of the COVID list and waiving corner Corey Straughter.
Author:
Publish date:
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made roster moves, activating defensive end Josh Allen off of the COVID list and waiving corner Corey Straughter.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made two roster moves, activating defensive end/linebacker Josh Allen off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list and waiving corner Corey Straughter, the club announced today (Monday). 

Allen was put on the Reserve/COVID list a week ago today, ahead of the Jaguars second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. 

The NFL outlined the protocols for COVID-19 positive tests among employees in a memo to teams in mid-July.

According to the memo per NFL.com, if a vaccinated person tests positive and is asymptomatic, they will be isolated and contact tracing will occur. The positive individual will be permitted to return after two negative tests which are at least 24-hours apart and will then be tested every two weeks or as directed. Those who are vaccinated will not be subject to quarantine as a result of close contact with an infected person, the memo stated.

"If an unvaccinated person tests positive, the protocols from 2020 will remain in effect," the memo continued.

"The person will be isolated for a period of 10 days and will then be permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic. Unvaccinated individuals will continue to be subject to a five-day quarantine period if they have close contact with an infected individual."

Straughter appeared in the preseason games, and finished with four tackles. He was fighting for reps amongst a top heavy unit that features Shaquill Griffin, CJ Henderson, Sidney Jones IV, Tre Herndon and Tyson Campbell. 

Straughter signed as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Monroe. If he clears waivers, the Jags can elect to sign him back to the practice squad. The practice squad can hold up to 16 players.

Each club must reduce their active roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. 

USATSI_15178399
GM Report

Jaguars Activate Josh Allen From COVID-19 List, Waive Corey Straughter

USATSI_16653475_168388385_lowres
News

Urban Meyer Gives Josh Lambo a Vote of Confidence Following Preseason Finale

USATSI_16649197_168388385_lowres (1)
News

Jaguars 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Joins Trevor Lawrence in 2021?

USATSI_16253723
News

Urban Meyer Reflects on Trading Gardner Minshew

USATSI_16649532_168388385_lowres
Game Day

Jaguars Stock Report: Lambo, Shenault on the Rise Following Preseason Finale vs. the Cowboys

USATSI_16649321_168388385_lowres (1)
Game Day

5 Observations From the Jaguars' Win Over Dallas, Including a Comfortable Lawrence and an Improved Henderson

USATSI_16649529_168388385_lowres
Game Day

Jaguars 34, Cowboys 14: Jaguars Build Momentum in Preseason Finale

USATSI_16649200_168388385_lowres
Game Day

Trevor Lawrence Dazzles in Limited Action Against Cowboys