Jaguars Activate Josh Allen From COVID-19 List, Waive Corey Straughter

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made two roster moves, activating defensive end/linebacker Josh Allen off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list and waiving corner Corey Straughter, the club announced today (Monday).

Allen was put on the Reserve/COVID list a week ago today, ahead of the Jaguars second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL outlined the protocols for COVID-19 positive tests among employees in a memo to teams in mid-July.

According to the memo per NFL.com, if a vaccinated person tests positive and is asymptomatic, they will be isolated and contact tracing will occur. The positive individual will be permitted to return after two negative tests which are at least 24-hours apart and will then be tested every two weeks or as directed. Those who are vaccinated will not be subject to quarantine as a result of close contact with an infected person, the memo stated.

"If an unvaccinated person tests positive, the protocols from 2020 will remain in effect," the memo continued.

"The person will be isolated for a period of 10 days and will then be permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic. Unvaccinated individuals will continue to be subject to a five-day quarantine period if they have close contact with an infected individual."

Straughter appeared in the preseason games, and finished with four tackles. He was fighting for reps amongst a top heavy unit that features Shaquill Griffin, CJ Henderson, Sidney Jones IV, Tre Herndon and Tyson Campbell.

Straughter signed as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Monroe. If he clears waivers, the Jags can elect to sign him back to the practice squad. The practice squad can hold up to 16 players.

Each club must reduce their active roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.