Jaguars Add Chargers Safety Rayshawn Jenkins In Free Agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins ahead of free agency.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with corner Rayshawn Jenkins ahead of free agency opening on Wednesday. Jenkins will be signing a four-year deal according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Jenkins first entered the league in 2017, after the Los Angeles Chargers selected him in the fourth round. The Miami Hurricanes alum has appeared in 61 games over the past four seasons, starting 31 games the last two seasons. In 2020, Jenkins had his best year yet. He finished the season with 84 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defended and a sack—the first of his career.

Jenkins has worked at both safety spots and as the Chargers dime defensive back. The Jaguars resigned one defensive back already, nickel corner/safety Tre Herndon, but are set to possibly lose safety Josh Jones and corner D.J. Hayden in free agency. As such the Jaguars found themselves relying on depth players such as former undrafted free agent Andrew Wingard and rookie Daniel Thomas.

Head Coach Urban Meyer told local media last Tuesday that the secondary would receive attention this offseason.

“Our defensive secondary needs to be revamped in a few spots,” he said at the time. “We’re still evaluating what you have and what’s available and that’s a big part of where we’re at right now.”

With Jenkins, the Jaguars get someone who provides a swinging pendulum in momentum. According to Pro Football Focus, Jenkins had 11 missed tackles in 2020, matching his statistic in the category from the 2019 season. But he also the five interceptions over the last two seasons and in 2020, held passers to a 89.9 passer rating when targeting him. PFF also gave Jenkins an overall defensive grade of 75 or higher in five games last season.

Former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn predicted last offseason that 2020 would be a big year for Jenkins.

“The young man, he’s re-focused,” he explained at the time.

“He’s changed his body. I thought last year putting him at free safety he made it hard for our second-round draft pick to get on the football field and Rayshawn just got better and better. I mean, he finish as one of the top-5 free safeties in the game last year, in my opinion. And he’s just going to take it to another level.”

Wednesday has been a busy day for Jacksonville. The club re-signed defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, and offensive lineman Tyler Shatley while adding defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris. The Jaguars also reached a three-year agreement with former Detroit Lions returner/wide receiver Jamal Agnew, as well as a two-year deal with safety and gunner Rudy Ford. Then Wednesday evening—in addition to Jenkins—the club reportedly signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and running back Carlos Hyde.

Teams can negotiate with restricted and unrestricted free agents until 3:59 pm Eastern on Wednesday, at which point free agency will officially be open.