Jaguars Claim CB Lorenzo Burns From Cardinals

Jacksonville has added another young cornerback to their roster via the waiver wire system, signing Lorenzo Burns after he spent time with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another player to their secondary, just six days before they kick off the preseason at home against the Cleveland Browns.

The Jaguars announced Sunday they claimed cornerback Lorenzo Burns from the Arizona Cardinals, who Burns signed with following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Burns attended the University of Arizona where he played in 42 games with 40 starts in five seasons (2016-20). Burns finished his college career with 192 total tackles, nine interceptions, 35 passes defensed and eight tackles for loss.

The Jaguars have had a fluid defensive back room in training camp due to a few injuries at the spot. The Jaguars at one point had each of CJ Henderson, Chris Claybrooks and Luq Barcoo on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With that in mind, each of the three has since been activated off the list and the Jaguars have instead faced a lengthy series of injuries at the wide receiver position.

The only cornerback to miss considerable time this season has been Henderson, the 2020 No. 9 overall pick. Henderson missed the first eight practices of training camp due to COVID-19 and his re-acclimation period, though he made his practice debut on Saturday for the team's ninth training camp practice of the year.

Henderson missed Sunday's scrimmage, with the Jaguars and Urban Meyer citing his absence as "personal" reasons.

The Jaguars have the top of their cornerback room secure with Shaquill Griffin, Sidney Jones, Tyson Campbell, and Tre Herndon, but Burns has a chance to fight the likes of Barcoo, Claybrooks, D.J. Daniel and others for a spot further down the depth chart.