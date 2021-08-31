Jaguars Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster For 2021 Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finalized their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season. A bevy of receivers were let go, along with veteran players from the previous regime.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have set their active 53-man roster for the 2021 season. Each NFL roster had to be finalized ahead of the 4pm Tuesday deadline. For the Jaguars, it involved trimming down what had been a bursting wide receiver unit, and even saying goodbye to some veteran players from the past regime.

The Jaguars are first on the waiver wire order, so this active roster could change as they scour what is available after other teams set their respective rosters as well.

Any waived player will be eligible for the practice squad if they clear waivers. The practice squad can be set at 16 players this year, including those who have more than two accrued years of experience.

The club announced the following roster moves as they moved to a 53-man roster.

Waived:

Corner Lorenzo Burns

Wide receiver Jalen Camp

Defensive tackle Doug Costin

Wide receiver Jeff Cotton Jr.

Running back Nathan Cottrell

Tight end Tyler Davis

Tight end Ben Ellefson

Wide receiver Josh Hammond

Wide receiver Collin Johnson

Wide receiver Tevin Jones

Quarterback Jake Luton

Offensive lineman KC McDermott

Running back Devine Ozigbo

Offensive lineman Austen Pleasants

Defensive back Brandon Rusnak

Offensive lineman Badara Traore

Offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms

Linebacker Quincy Williams

Released:

Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II

Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor

Wide receiver Devin Smith

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell

Safety Jarrod Wilson

Reserve/Injured

Safety Josh Jones

Reserve/Non-Football Injury

Linebacker Dylan Moses

Following the cuts, here is how the 53-man roster now sits for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

QB (2):

Trevor Lawrence (R) C.J. Beathard

RB (3 ):

James Robinson Carlos Hyde Dare Ogunbowale

TE (3):

Chris Manhertz James O'Shaughnessy Luke Farrell (R)

WR (5):

DJ Chark Laviska Shenault Marvin Jones Jamal Agnew Tavon Austin

OL (8):

Cam Robinson Andrew Norwell Brandon Linder Jawaan Taylor Walker Little (R), Tyler Shatley Ben Bartch Will Richardson Jr.

*AJ Cann is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

DL (8):

Roy Robertson-Harris Malcom Brown DaVon Hamilton Jay Tufele (R) Taven Bryan Adam Gotsis Lerentee McCray Daniel Ekuale

EDGE (6):

Josh Allen Dawuane Smoot K'Lavon Chaisson (SLB) Jihad Ward Jordan Smith (R) Aaron Patrick

LB (5):

Myles Jack Damien Wilson Shaquille Quarterman Dakota Allen Chapelle Russell

CB (5):

Shaquill Griffin CJ Henderson Tyson Campbell (R) Tre Herndon Chris Claybrooks

S (5):

Rayshawn Jenkins Andre Cisco (R) Rudy Ford Daniel Thomas Andrew Wingard

Specialists (3):