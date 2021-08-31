Jaguars Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster For 2021 Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars have set their active 53-man roster for the 2021 season. Each NFL roster had to be finalized ahead of the 4pm Tuesday deadline. For the Jaguars, it involved trimming down what had been a bursting wide receiver unit, and even saying goodbye to some veteran players from the past regime.
The Jaguars are first on the waiver wire order, so this active roster could change as they scour what is available after other teams set their respective rosters as well.
Any waived player will be eligible for the practice squad if they clear waivers. The practice squad can be set at 16 players this year, including those who have more than two accrued years of experience.
The club announced the following roster moves as they moved to a 53-man roster.
Waived:
- Corner Lorenzo Burns
- Wide receiver Jalen Camp
- Defensive tackle Doug Costin
- Wide receiver Jeff Cotton Jr.
- Running back Nathan Cottrell
- Tight end Tyler Davis
- Tight end Ben Ellefson
- Wide receiver Josh Hammond
- Wide receiver Collin Johnson
- Wide receiver Tevin Jones
- Quarterback Jake Luton
- Offensive lineman KC McDermott
- Running back Devine Ozigbo
- Offensive lineman Austen Pleasants
- Defensive back Brandon Rusnak
- Offensive lineman Badara Traore
- Offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
- Linebacker Quincy Williams
Released:
- Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper
- Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II
- Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor
- Wide receiver Devin Smith
- Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell
- Safety Jarrod Wilson
Reserve/Injured
- Safety Josh Jones
Reserve/Non-Football Injury
- Linebacker Dylan Moses
Following the cuts, here is how the 53-man roster now sits for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
QB (2):
- Trevor Lawrence (R)
- C.J. Beathard
RB (3 ):
- James Robinson
- Carlos Hyde
- Dare Ogunbowale
TE (3):
- Chris Manhertz
- James O'Shaughnessy
- Luke Farrell (R)
WR (5):
- DJ Chark
- Laviska Shenault
- Marvin Jones
- Jamal Agnew
- Tavon Austin
OL (8):
- Cam Robinson
- Andrew Norwell
- Brandon Linder
- Jawaan Taylor
- Walker Little (R),
- Tyler Shatley
- Ben Bartch
- Will Richardson Jr.
*AJ Cann is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
DL (8):
- Roy Robertson-Harris
- Malcom Brown
- DaVon Hamilton
- Jay Tufele (R)
- Taven Bryan
- Adam Gotsis
- Lerentee McCray
- Daniel Ekuale
EDGE (6):
- Josh Allen
- Dawuane Smoot
- K'Lavon Chaisson (SLB)
- Jihad Ward
- Jordan Smith (R)
- Aaron Patrick
LB (5):
- Myles Jack
- Damien Wilson
- Shaquille Quarterman
- Dakota Allen
- Chapelle Russell
CB (5):
- Shaquill Griffin
- CJ Henderson
- Tyson Campbell (R)
- Tre Herndon
- Chris Claybrooks
S (5):
- Rayshawn Jenkins
- Andre Cisco (R)
- Rudy Ford
- Daniel Thomas
- Andrew Wingard
Specialists (3):
- K Josh Lambo
- P Logan Cooke
- LS Ross Matiscik