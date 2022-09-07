Jaguars Injury Report: Foley Fatukasi Limited on Wednesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars are close to being completely healthy before their Week 1 clash against the Washington Commanders.

Only one member of the 53-man roster was listed on the first injury report of the regular season: defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, who was limited on Wednesday with a calf injury he sustained during the preseason.

“Foley is the only one we’re working back into the mix. We should see him out at practice today," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.

The Jaguars have just six defensive linemen on their 53-man roster: Fatukasi, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris, Adam Gotsis, Dawuane Smoot, and Arden Key. With Fatukasi's status potentially up in the air, the Jaguars could be thin on defensive linemen against Washington, especially considering Fatukasi is not just a starter but is the Jaguars' primary backup at nose tackle.

"No. We’re comfortable with the guys we have in the different rotations that Mike (Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell) and Buck (Defensive Line Coach Brentson Buckner) can present, so we’re comfortable there," Pederson said.

The Jaguars signed Fatukasi to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million in guaranteed money. A former sixth-round selection out of UConn, Fatukasi has established himself as one of the league's top run-defending defensive tackles over the last few years, while also recording a career-high 16 pressures last season.

Fatukasi appeared in 45 career games for the Jets, starting 23 over the last two seasons. He has recorded 18 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

Apart from Fatukasi, the Jaguars can feel confident knowing none of their previously injured players such as Jamal Agnew, James Robinson or Darious Williams were listed on the injury report. Aside from Fatukasi, the Jaguars are expected to have their 53-man roster at full strength throughout the week, while Fatukasi being a limited participant in practice this early in the week at least gives him a chance to potentially play.