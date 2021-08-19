August 19, 2021
Jaguars Make Roster Moves Amongst the Secondary

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced two roster moves, both in the secondary and both amongst second year players. 

The club announced Thursday they had activated safety Daniel Thomas from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. To make room on the roster, the Jags waived corner Luq Barcoo. 

Thomas was drafted out of Auburn in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He made an impact on the 2020 Jags first on special teams. He blocked a punt versus the Los Angeles Chargers, and ran it back for a touchdown. In Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thomas intercepted quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, returning the b all 53-yards. He suffered an arm injury during the play and was placed on injured reserve. 

Thomas finished his rookie season appearing in 10 games—starting two—and accumulating 16 total tackles. He added two passes defended and an interception at safety, as well as the touchdown on special teams. 

Barcoo was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft, out of San Diego State. Barcoo made the 53 man roster at the beginning of the season. Due to persistent injuries to the corner unit last season, Barcoo ended up seeing more game action that originally predicted for his role, even starting in Week 12 versus the Cleveland Browns. He finished the season appearing in three games total, accumulating 10 tackles and one pass defended. 

Clubs must remain at 85 players this week, following the first cut-down day that took place Tuesday. This coming Tuesday, August 24, teams must move down to 80 players. 

