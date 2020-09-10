Jaguars Officially Sign Ex-Buccaneers RB Dare Ogunbowale

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another running back to their offense, announcing the signing of ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Dare Ogunbowale.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Jaguars placed running back Devine Ozigbo on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury. Ozigbo will be eligible to return to practice in three weeks and the Jaguars will then have 21 days to decide whether to bring him back to the active roster or not.

Fellow second-year running back Ryquell Armstead is also on a reserve list, though he is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday that Armstead would be "out a while," so it looks as if the Jaguars will be without both Ozigbo and Armstead for a few weeks, leading to the need for Ogunbowale.

Since joining the league in 2017, Ogunbowale has recorded 11 carries for 17 yards and two touchdowns and 35 receptions for 286 yards (8.2 yard per catch average), with each touch coming in 2019. Ogunbowale appeared in two games with Washington in 2017 when Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden was Washington's head coach.

With the addition of Ogunbowale, the Jaguars three running backs for Week 1 vs. the Colts look to be Ogunbowale, undrafted free agent James Robinson and veteran pass-catching back Chris Thompson.

Look for Robinson to carry the load for the Jaguars in Week 1 considering Ogunbowale is joining the roster just a few days before the first game and Thompson is more of a third-down back than a true lead back.