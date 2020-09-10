SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Officially Sign Ex-Buccaneers RB Dare Ogunbowale

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another running back to their offense, announcing the signing of ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Dare Ogunbowale.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Jaguars placed running back Devine Ozigbo on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury. Ozigbo will be eligible to return to practice in three weeks and the Jaguars will then have 21 days to decide whether to bring him back to the active roster or not. 

Fellow second-year running back Ryquell Armstead is also on a reserve list, though he is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday that Armstead would be "out a while," so it looks as if the Jaguars will be without both Ozigbo and Armstead for a few weeks, leading to the need for Ogunbowale.

Since joining the league in 2017, Ogunbowale has recorded 11 carries for 17 yards and two touchdowns and 35 receptions for 286 yards (8.2 yard per catch average), with each touch coming in 2019. Ogunbowale appeared in two games with Washington in 2017 when Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden was Washington's head coach.

With the addition of Ogunbowale, the Jaguars three running backs for Week 1 vs. the Colts look to be Ogunbowale, undrafted free agent James Robinson and veteran pass-catching back Chris Thompson. 

Look for Robinson to carry the load for the Jaguars in Week 1 considering Ogunbowale is joining the roster just a few days before the first game and Thompson is more of a third-down back than a true lead back.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars OC Jay Gruden on RB James Robinson: 'He Can Handle the Workload'

James Robinson has the support of his offensive coordinator heading into Week 1. Now, he has to take advantage of the chance in front of him.

John Shipley

4 Jaguars to Watch in Week 1 vs. the Colts

Which Jaguars players deserve monitoring ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Colts? We examine a few different ones here.

Gus Logue

Brookcyclones

Report: Jaguars Set to Sign Ex-Buccaneers RB Dare Ogunbowale

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Jaguars are on the verge of adding a running back to their roster.

John Shipley

Devine Ozigbo Among Three Jaguars to Not Practice Wednesday

Three different members of Jacksonville's offense didn't practice on Wednesday.

John Shipley

Jalen Ramsey Gets Mega-Deal, Adding Another Layer to Trade From Jaguars

The once-elite Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback has just become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, adding another layer to the Jaguars move to trade him.

John Shipley

How Josh Jones Became the Jaguars' Surprising Defensive Starter

Ronnie Harrison is gone, so Josh Jones will now be tasked with taking his place after a rough few first years in the NFL.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Feels the Jaguars Can Be 'Special' as They Attempt Climb in Division

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Wednesday that while you can't predict the future, the goal for the Jags is to win a division and take it game by game from there. That starts Sunday.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Week 1 Mailbag: What Should the Expectations Be?

We once again take your questions on the Jaguars roster and what they may be prepared to look like heading into Week 1.

John Shipley

Brookcyclones

Jaguars Protect Four Practice Squad Players Under New Rules

The Jacksonville Jaguars have utilized the new Practice Squad rules for the 2020 season and protected four players from being signed by other teams during the upcoming week.

KassidyHill

Could Luq Barcoo be the Jaguars' Next Undrafted Success Story in the Secondary?

After hitting on undrafted gems such as Tre Herndon and Jarrod Wilson, could Luq Barcoo be the next Jaguars success story?

John Shipley