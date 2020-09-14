Jaguars Promote Sidney Jones to Active Roster Following Jarrod Wilson Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars have some more movement in the secondary following their Week 1 home victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

On Monday, the Jaguars announced they would be promoting fourth-year cornerback Sidney Jones to the active roster following starting free safety Jarrod Wilson landing on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury.

Due to this year's injured reserve rules, Wilson will miss at least three games before he is permitted to return from practice. From that point, the Jaguars have 21 days to decide whether to activate him to the active roster.

Jacksonville signed Jones to their practice squad after roster cut downs last week, with the former second-rounder being one of the most major names added to any of the league's practice squads.

Jones, 24, was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft but has faced a string of injuries and benchings throughout his first few years in the league. In three seasons with the Eagles, Jones appeared in 22 regular season games (starting eight), recording 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and 10 pass deflections.

Wilson being out for the next three weeks is a bit of a blow to Jacksonville's defense considering he is their second-most experienced defensive back on the roster. Wilson has often been called the communicator of Jacksonville's secondary since stepping into a starting role in 2019, and he led the team in tackles last season (79), while also recording six tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Wilson recorded three tackles against the Colts on Sunday before exiting the game with an injury during the second half. Second-year safety Andrew Wingard entered the game in Wilson's place and recorded a key interception off of Philip Rivers with about 6:00 left in the game. Wingard should be expected to be Wilson's immediate replacement, and Brandon Watson will slot in right behind him.

The Jaguars also signed cornerback Josh Nurse and running back Craig Reynolds to the practice squad on Monday. To make room, they released undrafted rookie cornerback Amari Henderson from the practice squad.