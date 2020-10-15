Jaguars Release Linebacker Cassius Marsh

The Jacksonville Jaguars have freed up a spot on the roster for their newest trade acquisition.

One day after the Jaguars traded for former Tennessee Titans linebacker Kalamei Correa, the Jaguars announced they have released veteran linebacker Cassius Marsh. The Jaguars had signed Marsh as an unrestricted free agent this offseason,

Marsh appeared in four games for the Jaguars this season, recording nine tackles and one quarterback hit. His Jaguars tenure consisted of 107 snaps, or 32% of the team's defensive snaps this season.

The Jaguars traded for Correa on Wednesday after the fifth-year veteran requested a trade from the Titans. The Jaguars sent a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Titans for Correa and the Titans’ 2021 seventh-round pick.

Correa was drafted out of Boise State by the Baltimore Ravens in the second-round (No. 42 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the team before being traded to the Titans in Aug. 2018 for a sixth-round selection.

Since Correa was drafted he has appeared in 57 games with 13 starts, recording 77 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His best season came in 2019 when he recorded 5.5 sacks and six tackles for loss for the Titans as they fought their way to the AFC Championship.

With Marsh's release, it is clear the Jaguars intend for Correa to play the strong side linebacker role in his place. Correa is a prototype strong side linebacker who can also blitz off of the edge, so it is a logical scheme fit.

"I think if we can continue to increase and get good players on our roster, I think as an organization that is what you try to do on a daily basis," defensive coordinator Todd Wash said about the trade for Correa on Thursday.

"He has got some rush ability. He can play on the line of scrimmage like a Sam linebacker. He is very intelligent. I do remember him a couple, four to five years ago, when he came out. We had a lot of respect for him then and we do now."