Jaguars Reportedly Set to Sign Kicker Elliott Fry

The Jacksonville Jaguars have evidently made some action on their serious kicker issues.

After a dreadful first four days of training camp from the kicker position, the Jaguars reportedly tried out four kickers on Friday and signed veteran kicker Elliott Fry from that group, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Fry went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2017, where he is the program's all-time leader in points. In his final season, he was 13-for-17 on field goals and 31-for-31 on PATs, accounting for a team-leading 70 points, including a career-long 55-yard game-winning field goal.

Fry was 14-for-14 during his lone season with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football. He then signed with the Chicago Bears, where he was 3-for-4 on field goals during a preseason competition.

Fry has since spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Cincinnati Bengals. He has appeared in three games in his career, converting 5-of-6 field goals and 5-of-7 extra point attempts, with a career-long field goal of 44 yards.

The Jaguars have had serious issues at kicker throughout the first week of camp, with veteran Ryan Santoso and undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis both going through rough stretches. This included Santoso going 3-of-4 on Tuesday and Mevis going 2-of-4, while Santoso made all of his non-warmup kicks on Thursday and Mevis went 1-of-4.

"We have a really good battle that I’m looking forward to seeing develop come training camp, preseason games. All that stuff, we try to give them as much tools as we can this offseason and coach them up and give them some details," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said at the end of OTAs.

"Come training camp, they have taken all this month and see what it looks like (during) training camp practices, preseason games. Who can really stay focused every single practice, every single kick and we will see who wins the job. I’m excited to see the battle."