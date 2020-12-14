Jaguars Sign Bug Howard to Practice Squad, Make Other Roster Moves

Former AAF tight end Bug Howard has been added to the Jaguars' active roster as they made a series of administrative moves on Monday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a series of roster moves on Monday, adding players to the active roster, signing some to the practice squad, and releasing several others.

Among the moves the Jaguars made was signing former UNC and AAF tight end Bug Howard to the practice squad. Jacksonville also signed defensive end Aaron Patrick to the club's practice squad.

Howard has made several stops at the NFL and semi-pro level, earning a lot of run as a pass-catching tight end. He was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has spent time with Cleveland, Carolina and Denver, in addition to his stints with the AAF’s Atlanta Legends and, most recently, The Spring League’s Alphas.

In Howard's four-year career at UNC, he played in 46 games and caught 146 passes for 2,048 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Patrick was a star for Eastern Kentucky to close out his college career, being named first-team All-American by the Associated Press and Walter Camp Foundation in 2019 after recording 10 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. He finished his EKU career with 27.5 career sacks, second-most in school history.

Jacksonville also announced defensive tackle Daniel Ross was activated from the team’s exempt/commissioner permission list after they claimed him from waivers last weekend.

Ross initially signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 with the Houston Texans and spent his rookie season on the practice squads in Houston, Detroit, Kansas City and Dallas. He was activated and played in three games in 2017 and 13 games in 2018, both with the Cowboys, and tallied 19 tackles, including 2.0 sacks.

Ross has appeared in three games this season with the Raiders, totaling five tackles in 48 snaps.

Meanwhile, fullback Bruce Miller was restored to the team’s practice squad from the practice squad suspended list. Miller appeared in seven games with the Jaguars earlier this season. He has also served a six-game suspension for violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

In addition to these moves, the Jaguars have released defensive end Reggie Gilbert from the active roster and released offensive lineman Evan Boehm and cornerback Trevor Williams from the practice squad