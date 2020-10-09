SI.com
Jaguars Sign Kicker Jon Brown, Their Fifth Rostered Kicker in Five Weeks

John Shipley

Once again, the Jaguars are set to have a new kicker on the roster ... their fifth rostered kicker in five weeks.

The Jaguars announced on Friday that they have signed kicker Jon Brown to the team's practice squad, placing Aldrick Rosas on the practice squad injured list. Rosas made 4-of-5 field goals and 2-of-2 extra points for the Jaguars in last week's 33-25 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after signing with the club last Tuesday.

With Rosas now on the practice squad injured list, it is clear the Jaguars will turn to veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Hauschka missed last week's game with a knee injury, which led to Rosas kicking in his place.

Hauschka, a 13th-year veteran, has made 165 of 264 career field goals (85.7 pct.), including 28 of 45 from at least 50 yards (62.2 pct.). He spent two seasons with Baltimore (2008-09), one season with Denver (2010), six seasons with Seattle (2011-16) and the last three seasons with Buffalo (2017-19). 

Brown is now the fifth kicker the Jaguars have contracted this year, joining Josh Lambo (now on IR with a hip injury), Brandon Wright (waived/injured with a groin injury) and Hauschka and Rosas. 

"Brown, 5-10, 202, has previously spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers after going undrafted in 2016. A native of Clifton, Miss., he originally played soccer at Kentucky before transferring to Louisville and making the switch to football during his junior year," the Jaguars said in a release.

