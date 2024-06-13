Jaguars Sign Trevor Lawrence to Megadeal, Ties Joe Burrow in Average Value
The wait is over; Trevor Lawrence has his deal.
The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick on Thursday evening, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
"I mean, yeah, I think that would be ideal just to put it behind us and keep moving and feel good about that going into training camp," Lawrence told local media after last Monday's OTA practice.
"But either way, like I've said before, I have the same job so I can't always control all those factors, but I have the same job to do either way. But yeah, I mean of course that'd be ideal is to get it done as soon as you can and kind of move forward."
Lawrence finished the season completing 65.6% of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, along with seven lost fumbles. Lawrence also missed his first career start as he dealt with four different injuries, with Lawrence seemingly having to limp to the finish of the season.
Lawrence sustained four different injuries last fall that forced him to miss valuable practice time and play in several games with injuries: a knee injury in Week 6, an ankle injury in Week 13, a concussion in Week 15, and then finally a shoulder injury in Week 16 that forced him to miss his first-career start.
Among Lawrence's 16 starts, his four starts after each injury saw Lawrence have his 2nd, 5th, 7th, and 8th worst games of the season by total EPA.
"Yeah, obviously I'm aware of what's going on, but I try to keep my focus on doing my job out here. I have full belief that it will take care of itself and that's not something that I need to worry about," Lawrence said.
"That's why I pay people and hire people to do that for me. So that's not my job, but obviously I know what's going on. I'm aware of the situation. I think that's important too. But yeah, I try to keep all my focus and energy on being the best player I can be so I can help us win."
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular seasons. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.