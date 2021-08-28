Jaguars Sign Devin Smith Ahead of Preseason Finale

After trading quarterback Gardner Minshew II to the Eagles, the Jacksonville Jaguars have signed two offensive players—a wide receiver and an offensive lineman—ahead of the preseason finale.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a series of roster moves on Saturday morning. After trading quarterback Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jaguars signed two offensive players—a wide receiver and an offensive lineman—ahead of the preseason finale.

The club announced today they have signed wide receiver Devin Smith and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

Smith was a second round draft pick, when the New York Jets took him out of Ohio State in the 2015 NFL Draft. Smith didn't play in the 2018 season, but in his four years on active rosters, Smith appeared in 18 games – 14 with the Jets and four with the Cowboys. Over that time, he accumulated 15 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Since entering the league, Smith has also spent time with the Texans and most recently with the Patriots, on the practice squad. The Akron, Ohio native attended Ohio State and played for Head Coach Urban Meyer from 2012-2014, and was a part of the National Championship team in his senior year. While a Buckeye, Smith registered 121 receptions for 2,503 yards and 30 touchdowns in 53 games.

Smith joins a loaded wide receiver unit, but one that will likely be without Marvin Jones Jr. (AC sprain) and DJ Chark (hand) versus the Dallas Cowboys in the final preseason game on Sunday.

Eluemunor was a fifth round draft pick when the Baltimore Ravens selected him out of Texas A&M in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chalk Farm, England native has played in 39 career games during his four-year career, including a career-high 12 contests last season with the Patriots.

Eleumunor is signed to a unit that is suffering gaping holes across the line. On Friday, the Jaguars placed A.J. Cann on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Brandon Linder, Andrew Norwell and Cam Robinson all missed the second preseason game versus the New Orleans Saints, with various injuries. On Tuesday, while cutting down the roster to 80 players, the Jags waived offensive lineman Derwin Gray. On Wednesday, the club claimed lineman Badara Traore off of waivers.

The Jaguars kick off versus the Dallas Cowboys at 1pm EST tomorrow in the finale preseason game. Clubs must reduce their rosters to 53 men on Tuesday.