Jaguars Sign WR Austin Trammell, Release OL Jack Anderson
After losing two undrafted free agent wide receivers to season-ending injuries during the offseason workout program, the Jaguars have added to the room with free agent wide receiver Austin Trammell.
"Trammell originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He spent his rookie season with Atlanta (2021) and since then has spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2022-23)," the Jaguars said in a release. "He has appeared in 24 career games and recorded 25 punt returns for 183 yards and six kick returns for 101 yards. He has also hauled in six receptions for 42 yards."
To make room for the new pass-catcher, the Jaguars released recently-acquired offensive lineman Jack Anderson. Anderson had taken part in the Jaguars' three-day minicamp this week, taking snaps at both guard and center.
"We'll get him out there this week and see how he fits in. Obviously, he gives us depth at the offensive line. There was an interest even when he was coming out of school, in college, and all of that," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday about Anderson.
"You can never have enough big guys, whether it's offense or defensive linemen in this league. He's another one that gives us that depth."
Anderson was a seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2021 after a career at Texas Tech. Anderson was eventually waived by the Bills and added to their practice squad before the Philadelphia Eagles signed him in 2021. He appeared in two games for the Eagles, starting one.
Anderson appeared in 12 games for the New York Giants in 2022, starting two games in the process. Anderson appeared in one game for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023.