Jaguars Waive Former Alabama LB Dylan Moses

One of the final undrafted free agents from Jacksonville's 2021 draft class is now gone, with the franchise waiving second-year linebacker Dylan Moses on Monday as offseason workouts began, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Moses didn't play a snap for the Jaguars as a rookie last year, spending the season on the non-football injury (NFI) list. He was set to be healthy enough to begin practice this offseason for the Jaguars, but it now appears the team will look to fill its need for linebackers elsewhere.

Moses played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2017 and was named an SEC All-Freshman, but missed two games due to a foot injury. Moses then started 15 games in 2018, leading the team in tackles with 86 and being named Second Team All-SEC, but he then tore an ACL in his right knee in a fall practice leading up to the 2019 season, causing him to get surgery and miss the season.

Moses returned to the field for Alabama in 2020, leading the team in tackles while starting 13 games, but he noted he had to play through pain throughout most of his entire last season with the Crimson Tide.

"It had nothing to do with what kind of football player he is," Saban said via AL.com at a Team Focus fundraiser in Mobile following the draft “It was based on medical grades by the teams, which, frankly, was a little surprising to me.

Moses ended his college career with 30 starts, 196 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, six pass deflections, and two interceptions. He ultimately didn't hear his name called during the draft and instead quickly signed with the Jaguars.

The linebackers on the Jaguars' roster entering offseason workouts is now free-agent signee Foyesade Oluokun, Shaquille Quarterman, Chapelle Russell, Tyrell Adams, and Elijah Sullivan. The Jaguars have now waived or released Moses and Myle Jack while letting Dakota Allen's and Damien Wilson's contracts expire.

The Jaguars have hosted several linebackers on visits this offseason, including Alabama linebacker Christian Harris and Georgia linebacker Quay Walker on pre-draft visits.