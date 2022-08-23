Skip to main content

Jaguars Waive Ryan Santoso, Set to Claim Ex-Charger James McCourt

The Jaguars are making a change at kicker before they go to Atlanta.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making a change at kicker. 

With Week 1 fewer than three weeks away, the Jaguars are still exploring options at kicker. Their latest is former Los Angeles Chargers kicker James McCourt, who head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday morning they had put waiver wire claim on. 

The Jaguars can officially claim McCourt at 4 p.m. With the Jaguars holding the first claim in the waiver wire order, they hold the right of first refusal. 

The Jaguars waived Ryan Santoso on Tuesday morning after the veteran kicker struggled in Saturday's 16-15 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

he was just 2-of-4 on field goals, missing a 51-yard field goal on the first drive of the game and a 57-yard field goal that could have won the Jaguars the game. Neither kick was particularly close, which isn't ideal for a kicker whose ability to hit from long range is supposed to be his strength.

"Yeah, obviously not good enough. We had a chance to win the game, had a chance to start the game 3-0, and it's disappointing," Doug Pederson said after the game. "But I know he'll battle back this week and try to correct it."

Santoso had an uneven camp, one of three kickers who the Jaguars have employed during training camp. They previously signed undrafted free agent Andrew Mevis entering the spring, but he was cut early in training camp after struggled in practice. 

The Jaguars also signed Elliott Fry, who kicked against the Cleveland Browns in the second preseason game before an injury in the same game led to him being waived with an injury designation.  

