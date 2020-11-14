Linder Ruled Out, Jaguars Make Barrage of Other Moves Ahead of Packers Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) will be without a host of key players against the Green Bay Packers (6-2) when they make a tough road trip up north, limiting hopes of their chance to snap a seven-game losing streak.

The Jaguars ruled five players out on Friday before two more were ruled out on Saturday. Center Brandon Linder (back) has been ruled out after being listed as questionable on Friday, with the team announcing that he will not travel to Green Bay.

Starting strong safety Josh Jones was also placed on injured reserve with a chest injury. In addition to these two starters, the Jaguars will be missing the following five players:

QB Gardner Minshew II (thumb)

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)

RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring)

DT Doug Costin (concussion)

LB Dakota Allen (ankle)

With Jones heading to injured reserve, there is a strong chance the Jaguars will start rookie fifth-round safety Daniel Thomas for the first time this season. Thomas rotated at safety with Jones in Week 9, having his role expanded for the first time this season.

“I thought he went out and functioned really well. We’ve seen that he’s getting better and better. Once again, he was a rookie obviously when he came in and it’s taking him a while to learn it," Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash said on Thursday.

"There’s a lot stuff going on in the back end and we’ve seen him start to learn and [function] a lot more efficiently in practice. And even like we said today, ‘Let’s get him a couple series here and there.’ And he went in and functioned really well. So, we’re going to continue to develop him. Obviously, Josh Jones is our starter, but we’re going to continue to develop him because I think he’s got some playmaking ability.”

In addition to those announcements, the Jaguars also made a wide array of roster moves ahead of Sunday's game, showing the type of flexibility teams are allowed this season. With injuries at offensive line, safety, receiver, and linebacker, the Jaguars looked to their practice squad to fill some key depth roles.

The following moves were each made by the Jaguars on Saturday:

The Jaguars used the two practice squad standard elevation spots on LB Joe Giles-Harris and WR Terry Godwin.

The Jaguars promoted OL KC McDermott and S Doug Middleton to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Jaguars activated S Andrew Wingard to the active roster from the reserve/injured-designated to return list and K Chase McLaughlin from the exempt/commissioner permission list.

The Jaguars waived DL Caraun Reid.

Jacksonville signed McLaughlin off Minnesota's practice squad earlier this week, a move that was made necessary by a season-ending hip injury to kicker Josh Lambo.

McLaughlin has appeared in 11 career games for the Colts, Chargers and 49ers -- all during the 2019 season -- and has converted 18 of 23 field goals (78.3%) and 26 of 26 PATs (100.0%). He will be the sixth different kicker to attempt a kick for the Jaguars this season if he attempts one against the Packers.

"I think when I look back on it, I don’t see this happening [before]. I don’t know if it’s ever happened to be honest with you, but I’ve seen this before here at certain positions where we’ve dropped guys left and right," head coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week about the revolving door of kickers.