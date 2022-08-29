Report: Jaguars Set to Release RB Ryquell Armstead

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their first move toward finalizing their first 53-man roster.

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are set to release veteran running back Ryquell Armstead by tomorrow's 4 p.m. deadline. Armstead has been battling to be Jacksonville's No. 4 running back behind James Robinson, Travis Etienne and rookie running back Snoop Conner, sharing time with fellow backup running back Mekhi Sargent.

Armstead's first stint with the Jaguars began when the team selected the former Temple running back in the fifth-round (No. 140 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, with Armstead serving as Leonard Fournette's backup during his rookie season.

In his first season with the Jaguars, Armstead appeared in 16 games and rushed 35 times for 108 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Armstead missed his entire second season after he landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 twice before Week 1. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in October that Armstead would miss his entire sophomore season due to complications from COVID-19, keeping Armstead off the field for all of 2020.

Armstead was still with the Jaguars briefly this offseason before the team ultimately waived him in May. Since then, he has spent time with the Packers and the New York Giants but has yet to appear in a regular season game.

Armstead carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards (3.4 yards per carry) this preseason, recording fewer carries and yards than Etienne, Conner and Sargent. Armstead also had issues on special teams, missing a block in Saturday's 28-12 loss to the Atlanta Falcons that led to a blocked punt and a subsequent Falcons touchdown.

According to sources close to the situation, the Jaguars are expected to take a hard look at the running back position as other cuts are made across the league. Robinson, Etienne and Conner are locked in on the roster, but Robinson's Achilles injury may dictate for the Jaguars to carry a fourth running back. If the Jaguars only look at internal options, then that would be good news for Sargent, who rushed 16 times for 53 yards this preseason.