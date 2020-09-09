SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Report: Jaguars Set to Sign Ex-Buccaneers RB Dare Ogunbowale

John Shipley

After a string of roster moves at the running back position, the Jacksonville Jaguars may be set to make one more. 

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Jaguars are "in the process" of signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Dare Ogunbowale, who was released last week to make room for Tampa to sign Leonard Fournette, who the Jaguars released last Monday.

If or when the Jaguars officially sign Ogunbowale, he would join a running back group that currently has just three players on the active roster with Chris Thompson, Devine Ozigbo and undrafted free agent James Robinson. 

Second-year running back Ryquell Armstead, who served as the team's No. 2 running back in 2019, is currently on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list and it does not appear as if he will be returning anytime soon. Add in Ozigbo missing Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, and it makes sense why the Jaguars would want to add to the position.

“I think it will be a while. I think it’s going to be a while. I can’t put a real timetable on it, but he’ll be out for a while," head coach Doug Marrone said about Armstead on Monday.

Since joining the league in 2017, Ogunbowale has recorded 11 carries for 17 yards and two touchdowns and 35 receptions for 286 yards (8.2 yard per catch average), with each touch coming in 2019. Ogunbowale appeared in two games with Washington in 2017 when Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden was Washington's head coach.

The Jaguars have been looking for alternative options at running back since last week, even bringing in veteran running back Devonta Freeman for a visit. But at least for now, it looks like Ogunbowale is the route the Jaguars will choose instead.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Devine Ozigbo Among Three Jaguars to Not Practice Wednesday

Three different members of Jacksonville's offense didn't practice on Wednesday.

John Shipley

Jalen Ramsey Gets Mega-Deal, Adding Another Layer to Trade From Jaguars

The once-elite Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback has just become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, adding another layer to the Jaguars move to trade him.

John Shipley

4 Jaguars to Watch in Week 1 vs. the Colts

Which Jaguars players deserve monitoring ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Colts? We examine a few different ones here.

Gus Logue

How Josh Jones Became the Jaguars' Surprising Defensive Starter

Ronnie Harrison is gone, so Josh Jones will now be tasked with taking his place after a rough few first years in the NFL.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Feels the Jaguars Can Be 'Special' as They Attempt Climb in Division

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Wednesday that while you can't predict the future, the goal for the Jags is to win a division and take it game by game from there. That starts Sunday.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Week 1 Mailbag: What Should the Expectations Be?

We once again take your questions on the Jaguars roster and what they may be prepared to look like heading into Week 1.

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Jaguars Protect Four Practice Squad Players Under New Rules

The Jacksonville Jaguars have utilized the new Practice Squad rules for the 2020 season and protected four players from being signed by other teams during the upcoming week.

KassidyHill

Could Luq Barcoo be the Jaguars' Next Undrafted Success Story in the Secondary?

After hitting on undrafted gems such as Tre Herndon and Jarrod Wilson, could Luq Barcoo be the next Jaguars success story?

John Shipley

Ex-Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette: ‘For the First Time in My Life, I Really Have a Quarterback’

Leonard Fournette is obviously thrilled to be joining arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

John Shipley

Jaguars Make Several Moves, Including Adding Mike Glennon to Active Roster

Jacksonville now has three active quarterbacks on its active roster due to the signing of Mike Glennon.

John Shipley