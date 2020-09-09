Report: Jaguars Set to Sign Ex-Buccaneers RB Dare Ogunbowale

After a string of roster moves at the running back position, the Jacksonville Jaguars may be set to make one more.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Jaguars are "in the process" of signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Dare Ogunbowale, who was released last week to make room for Tampa to sign Leonard Fournette, who the Jaguars released last Monday.

If or when the Jaguars officially sign Ogunbowale, he would join a running back group that currently has just three players on the active roster with Chris Thompson, Devine Ozigbo and undrafted free agent James Robinson.

Second-year running back Ryquell Armstead, who served as the team's No. 2 running back in 2019, is currently on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list and it does not appear as if he will be returning anytime soon. Add in Ozigbo missing Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, and it makes sense why the Jaguars would want to add to the position.

“I think it will be a while. I think it’s going to be a while. I can’t put a real timetable on it, but he’ll be out for a while," head coach Doug Marrone said about Armstead on Monday.

Since joining the league in 2017, Ogunbowale has recorded 11 carries for 17 yards and two touchdowns and 35 receptions for 286 yards (8.2 yard per catch average), with each touch coming in 2019. Ogunbowale appeared in two games with Washington in 2017 when Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden was Washington's head coach.

The Jaguars have been looking for alternative options at running back since last week, even bringing in veteran running back Devonta Freeman for a visit. But at least for now, it looks like Ogunbowale is the route the Jaguars will choose instead.