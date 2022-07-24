Report: Jaguars Sign USFL Star QB Kyle Sloter

The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding to their roster on the first day veterans and rookies report for training camp.

According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are signing free-agent quarterback Kyle Sloter. The Jaguars have four other quarterbacks on the roster entering camp in Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard, Jake Luton, and rookie quarterback E.J. Perry.

The Jaguars hosted Sloter on a free-agent visit on Saturday, showing the Jaguars were serious about adding a fifth arm to the roster ahead of the fall's first practice on Monday.

With the Jaguars set to play in the Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 4, and with Beathard coming off a groin injury from OTAs, it makes sense for the Jaguars to add another arm who can take reps against the Raiders.

"We’re doing our due diligence to try to make sure all the guys get proper snaps, the amount of snaps that they need," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about the quarterback position during OTAs.

"Everybody needs to get snaps and reps. Obviously, we want to focus on Trevor [Lawrence] and getting him as many reps as we can. But I do feel like the other two [QB C.J. Beathard and QB Jake Luton] are getting a substantial amount of the reps themselves and doing well with what the opportunities given. We’re not on the field long. There’s not a lot of plays out there right now, but they’re both doing well with what they’ve been given.”

Sloter signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has since spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and the Raiders.

Sloter spent this offseason in the newly-formed USFL after the New Orleans Breakers drafted him in the first round. He finished the season with nine starts, completing 57.7% of his passes for 1,798 yards (6.2 yards per attempt) with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions