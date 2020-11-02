Reviewing Each In-Season Trade the Jaguars Have Made Since 2013

In fewer than 48 hours, the 2020 NFL Trade Deadline will reach its final moments and draw to a close. Until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, scenarios for all 32 teams will be thought of, concocted and proposed.

Whether the 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars will be buyers or sellers on Tuesday (or just non-participants) will not be known until the deadline actually passes. But with the deadline quickly approaching, it is worthwhile to examine the types of trades the Jaguars have made before or the trade deadline in recent years.

General manager Dave Caldwell has been Jacksonville's general manager since 2013, so we are taking a look at every trade the Jaguars have made during the season since his tenure began.

Note: we count Luke Bowanko's trade as an in-season trade since it occurred just days before the first kickoff of the season. Josh Scobee was traded in August, but Bowanko's trade was right on the brink of the season's start.

OT Eugene Monroe to Baltimore Ravens for 2014 4th- and 5th-round selections (2013)

The second player trade Caldwell made as Jacksonville's general manager (defensive tackle D'Anthony Smith was the first) was a somewhat surprising one. Just four games into the 2013 season, Caldwell traded left tackle Eugene Monroe to the Baltimore Ravens for two Day 3 picks in the following draft, opening the door for 2013 second overall pick Luke Joeckel to step in as Jacksonville's left tackle.

Unfortunately for the Jaguars, Joeckel was injured shortly thereafter and he never succeeded as Jacksonville's left tackle afterward. He is now out of football. The Jaguars would draft cornerback Aaron Colvin and defensive end Chris Smith with the picks they got in exchange for Monroe. Colvin started 25 regular season games and three playoff games over four seasons for the Jaguars, while Smith recorded 4.5 sacks with the Jaguars.

OL Luke Bowanko to Baltimore Ravens for 2019 7th-round selection (2017)

The Jaguars would conduct other trades after Monroe, whether during the NFL Draft or during the offseason (Blaine Gabbert in 2014). But their next in-season trade wasn't until they traded veteran backup offensive lineman Luke Bowanko to the Baltimore Ravens for a conditional seventh-round selection. The Jaguars would trade that pick, a conditional seventh in 2019, to the Seattle Seahawks during the 2019 NFL Draft. Jacksonville traded this pick to Seattle in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round selection. The Jaguars used this pick to select tight end Tyler Davis in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

2018 6th-round selection to Buffalo Bills for DT Marcell Dareus (2017)

The most impactful deal the Jaguars had made under Caldwell until the Jalen Ramsey debacle, there is zero questioning the move to trade for Marcell Dareus. The veteran nose tackle automatically boosted Jacksonville's porous run defense, becoming the final piece to what was already a dominant front seven. With Dareus in the fold, the Jaguars improved dramatically against the run and their depth improved as well since Abry Jones was at his more natural rotational role.

Dareus would play for the Jaguars through 2019, appearing in 30 games and starting 22. With the Jaguars, he recorded 45 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one pass deflection, while also starting three playoff games. Considering all they gave up with a sixth-round pick (which became a fifth-round selection), this was a good move for the Jaguars and Caldwell.

DE Chris Smith to Cincinnati Bengals for 2018 7th-round selection (2017)

After the Jaguars picked defensive end Chris Smith with one of the picks they received for Eugene Monroe, the Jaguars went ahead and flipped Smith for a seventh-round pick a few years later. Smith recorded 4.5 sacks in 19 games with the Jaguars, leading to the team trading him on Oct. 29. In his place the Jaguars had Yannick Ngakoue, Dante Fowler and Lerentee McCray, so he wasn't missed on the 2017 defense.

Jacksonville selected strong side linebacker Leon Jacobs with the pick they received for Smith. Jacobs has appeared in 29 games for the Jaguars, starting 12. He appeared in three games this season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. In three years with the Jaguars, Jacobs has recorded 66 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

2019 5th-round selection to Cleveland Browns for RB Carlos Hyde (2018)

There haven't been many trades during the Caldwell tenure that ended worse for the Jaguars than this one. With Leonard Fournette injured during most of the 2018 season, the Jaguars traded for Cleveland Browns running back Carlos Hyde to serve as his replacement and eventual tag-team partner. The idea, in theory, made sense. The Jaguars were a ground-and-pound team in need of a backup running back and Hyde had moments of success with the San Francisco 49ers in the years prior.

But ultimately, the Jaguars got nothing out of the Hyde deal. He played in only eight games, starting two, and rushed 58 times for 189 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and no touchdowns. He also caught four passes for four yards. So overall, this was a big swing and a miss by a team that couldn't find a way to make Hyde fit. His tenure lasted just eight games.

DE Dante Fowler Jr. to Los Angeles Rams for Los Angeles’ 2019 3rd-round selection and 2020 5th-round selection (2018)

With less than an hour before the trade deadline, the Jaguars traded one of Caldwell's most significant draft picks by moving Dante Fowler to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of picks. Selected No. 3 overall in 2015, Fowler played only two complete seasons with the Jaguars due to an ACL injury during rookie minicamp in 2015 and the 2018 trade. Fowler wanted more playing time but the Jaguars had him firmly behind Yannick Ngakoue on the depth chart, meaning the Jaguars had no plans to extend him once his rookie contract ended. As a result, Fowler was traded eight games before his fourth season was over.

In 3 1/2 seasons with the Jaguars, Fowler appeared in 39 regular season games and made one start. He recorded 14 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and four fumble recovieres. He also recorded two sacks in the 2017 AFC Championship game. With the picks the Jaguars got for Fowler, they selected linebacker Quincy Williams in 2019 and wide receiver Collin Johnson in 2020.

2020 5th-round selection to Pittsburgh Steelers for QB Joshua Dobbs (2019)

Following the collarbone injury to Nick Foles in Week 1, the Jaguars had to make some move to bring in a backup quarterback to rookie Gardner Minshew II. Jacksonville panicked in a way, trading a fifth for Steelers' third-string quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs went on to serve as Minshew's backup for seven weeks before becoming the team's third-string quarterback when Foles was activated off injured reserve. Dobbs was with the Jaguars throughout the 2020 offseason and training camp but was cut in favor of Jake Luton and Mike Glennon. He was then claimed by the Steelers off of waivers, meaning they loaned him to the Jaguars for a fifth-round pick. He never took a snap for the Jaguars, whether in the regular season or preseason.

CB Jalen Ramsey to Rams for 2020 1st-round selection, 2021 1st-round selection and a 2021 4th-round selection (2019)

The biggest trade in the history of the Jaguars came when franchise cornerstone Jalen Ramsey demanded a trade following a post-game confrontation with front office members in Week 2. Ramsey never publically said who it was that confronted him for getting into a sideline blowup with head coach Doug Marrone, but it didn't matter -- it was the final straw of a relationship already on thin ice. Trading Ramsey was one of the biggest stories of the entire 2019 season, in part due to Ramsey's antics and level of discontent towards the Jaguars.

By trading Ramsey, a two-time Pro Bowler and a 2017 First-Team All-Pro in Jacksonville, the Jaguars gained three picks. Two of those picks were first-rounders, with one being used to select defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson at No. 20 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Chaisson has one sack, seven pressures and nine tackles in seven games. The other two picks will help determine who won this deal, but Ramsey has since became the league's highest-paid quarterback while the Jaguars have won just five games since the trade.

2021 6th-round selection to Tennessee Titans for LB Kamalei Correa and a 2021 7th-round selection (2020)

A rare intra-division trade between bitter AFC South rivals, the first-ever trade between the Jaguars and Tennessee Titans resulted in the Jaguars gaining strong side linebacker Kamalei Correa. The Jaguars didn't lose any picks in terms of quantity, simply swapping their sixth-round pick for a pick that would have been about 40 spots later. Correa has so far appeared in two games for the Jaguars since, starting each at strong side linebacker to replace the injured Jacobs and an ineffective Cassius Marsh. Marsh has so far recorded one tackle.