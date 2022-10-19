Should the Jaguars Get In on the Panthers’ Fire Sale After Matt Rhule’s Firing?

Seemingly every season and offseason, one team accepts defeat enough to the extent that they start believing the mantra of "everything must go."

The Jaguars were that team after the 2019 season. Now, that team is the Carolina Panthers, who are seemingly open for business following the firing of Matt Rhule last week. Carolina has already traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals as they prepare to hit the reset button and begin their rebuild.

"What the Carolina Panthers do over the next two weeks will be closely watched leaguewide," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said this week. "The Panthers entered the week with nine draft picks over the next two years. They just added future sixth- and seventh-rounders as part of a deal with Arizona for Anderson, whom the team had tried to trade for a while now.

"Defensive end Brian Burns and defensive tackle Derrick Brown have garnered the most interest, but most people in the league I've talked to are skeptical Carolina would move off ascending former first-rounders who could serve as building blocks for a new coach. It would take massive hauls -- first-round picks and more -- to pry away one."

So, with the Panthers seemingly listening to offers for anyone and everyone, should the Jaguars be interested? Here are a few Panthers who should draw trade interest, and which players we think the Jaguars should or should not be in the market for.

WR D.J. Moore

Outside of Christian McCaffrey, there is no other Panthers offensive player that draws as much buzz as D.J. Moore. Moore had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons before 2022, but the Panthers' quarterback issues have led to him catching just 20 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown over the first six weeks of the season. With Moore's talent clearly far exceeding his production, it is fair to wonder if he could see his numbers explode in an offense with a consistent passer.

But while Moore would be the kind of explosive downfield threat the Jaguars' offense badly needs in 2022 and beyond, the cost at hand needs to be factored in. For one, the Panthers are not going to just give away Moore. He is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL strictly because he has never had a good quarterback, and the Panthers will clearly treat him as such.

Then there is Moore's cost after 2022. While Moore is playing on a cheap deal this year, his three-year extension with the Panthers is worth $61.88 million and $41.6 million guaranteed. Considering the Jaguars are already paying quite a bit for Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in that span, it would probably be hard to justify adding Moore's salary.

Verdict: No.

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

The Jaguars haven't gone to the young receiver well much over the last two drafts. With 16 draft picks over the last two seasons, Jacksonville has only drafted one wide receiver: 2021 sixth-rounder Jalen Camp, who never spent a day on the Jaguars' regular season active roster after being waived following training camp. The lack of youthful options has shown up at receiver with several wideouts missing time already, too.

Enter Terrace Marshall Jr. The No. 59 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Marshall had some first-round traits leaving LSU and has felt like a miscast piece in Carolina. After just 21 catches for 168 yards in 16 career games -- including four catches for 30 yards in three games this year -- it is clear Marshall is in need of a different situation. Considering his production, he can likely be had for a late Day 3 pick; that is worth it considering his athletic traits and youth. He is a big, long and fast receiver who has the traits to win outside the numbers, so why not take a cheap gamble on his potential?

Verdict: Yes.

RB Christian McCaffrey

We will make this one short and sweet: Christian McCaffrey is awesome, but there are zero reasons the Jaguars should even utter his name in any conversation. Two of their best players on offense are already running backs. They don't need another one, especially one who is both expensive and who will likely command at least a first-round pick in a trade.

Verdict: No.

EDGE Brian Burns

Brian Burns would absolutely make the Jaguars a better team, but there are two questions here: his cost and his opportunity. Burns is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL and would instantly change the complexion of any defense he is on, so the Panthers likely don't want to part with him. And in the rare event they did, he would likely cost some premium picks, something a rebuilding Jaguars team can't afford to part with.

Then there is the question of how the Jaguars would actually deploy him. A pass-rush rotation of Brian Burns, Travon Walker and Josh Allen sounds ideal, but it would mean the Jaguars would probably have to move Walker inside on a more frequent down-to-down basis to get all three on the field together. It might be more worth it for the Jaguars to let Walker continue developing on the edge, because it is clear he needs the reps.

Verdict: No

DL Derrick Brown

Leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, there were few players mocked more frequently to the Jaguars than former Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, and for good reason considering none of the Jaguars' current three best interior linemen were on the roster entering the 2020 offseason.

Fast forward a few years, and the Jaguars could still use a player like Brown. He doesn't exactly offer much as a pass-rusher, but he is a dominant space-eater who can shut-down running games. With the Jaguars having limited defensive line depth in terms of big, strong run-stoppers -- as evidenced by the defense's impact when Foley Fatukasi is hurt -- it is fair to say another run-plugger could help make the Jaguars' run defense go from solid to dominant.

If Brown costs a high pick such as a first-rounder, the answer should be no. Would he be worth a second-rounder or perhaps a pair of third-rounders? Maybe, but it is tough to even make that deal since he is going into a contract year in 2023. But if he can be had for anything less? That is a deal that should be done.

Verdict: Yes, with a caveat.