Jaguars Podcast: Reacting to the Jaguars' Pre-Draft Press Conference
The hay is almost in the barn for the Jacksonville Jaguars when it comes to the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Jaguars held their annual pre-draft luncheon on Thursday, with general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson fielding questions on their draft process and the direction of the team.
"Well, when you don’t need a position and it’s heavy at a position like it is with quarterbacks, four or five or a group are more than likely going to go off before we pick at 17. That’s a good thing because that leaves the position players or more position players available for us," Baalke said.
"Again, you don’t know what’s going to happen, one through 16. You think you got an idea, you go in with a pretty good idea of what it looks like and what your options might be, whether that’s three or four players we’re looking at right now. We’re not there yet, we’ve still got a couple of days going through. Coach and I haven’t sat down and gone through the final board yet. We’ll do that on Monday. But we like how it’s shaping up and we’ve still got some work to do.”
John and Gus discuss all of this and more in this week's episode of the JaguarReport podcast.
