JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jim Nagy on Gardner Minshew: ‘If There Was a Re-Draft of Last Year, He’s a First or Second-Round Pick’

John Shipley

Hindsight is a powerful tool. While it may not change anything in the present, it at least gives us a chance to reflect on where processes went right, where they went wrong, and what could have or should have taken place instead. 

In the case of Jacksonville Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II, hindsight will likely follow him throughout his NFL career. In hindsight, there is no reason Minshew should have been a sixth-round pick and there are clearly not 170+ players who deserved to be drafted ahead of him. 

But the world doesn't operate in hindsight, and the Jaguars were lucky enough to grab Minshew before the draft's final round, giving them their starting quarterback for 2020 and potentially even beyond then. 

"He obviously got grossly, grossly underdrafted. In hindsight, if there was a re-draft of last year, he’s a first or second-round pick," Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said on The Frangie Show on 1010 XL in Jacksonville this week.

As a rookie, Minshew started 12 games (appearing in 14) and went 285/470 passing (60.6%) for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He started the season as the Jaguars' backup after a rough preseason, but was forced into action in Week 1 after an injury to Nick Foles.

In March, Foles was traded to the Chicago Bears and Minshew was officially given the keys to the Jaguars' offense. For Nagy, who saw Minshew perform at the Senior Bowl leading up to last year's draft, "all signs are pointing up," for the young signal-caller.

"6-6 as a rookie, highest-rated rookie, higher than Kyler Murray, not a great supporting cast around him. To me those are all huge takeaways from a rookie season," Nagy said on the radio show. 

Despite Minshew's strong rookie season, he is still being considered by many as merely a bridge quarterback for the Jaguars. He is seen by most outside of Jacksonville as one of the league's weakest starters, but Jacksonville sees starting-level talent after he displayed it week after week in 2019. 

In Nagy's eyes, there is a chance there wouldn't even be any long-term questions about Minshew's viability if he was a top pick instead of a sixth-rounder. 

"Where he got drafted in the sixth round, there are probably skeptics. But if all you do is change the draft slot and say that Gardner went in the first-round I think that people would be saying ‘Yeah, of course, he has the chance to be a franchise guy.’" Nagy said.

"People that are saying he doesn’t have a chance are probably just pointing to where he got drafted."

In 2020, Minshew will once again attempt to prove the doubters wrong as he tries to lead the Jaguars to an improved year offensively, and in terms of general wins and losses. 

So far, Minshew's first offseason as an NFL starting quarterback has been a bit strange since all team activities are limited to a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But despite this, Minshew has still shown the leadership expected out of the starting passer, even if it isn't done on the field yet. 

"I think Gardner’s obviously reached out, spoken to a lot of players and I think a lot of our players are on group text and trying to create that chemistry that we talked about before which is difficult to do in a virtual setting,"Jaguars head coach said in a video conference on Friday. 

"So we have some programs and quizzes, some things that we do with the players and Gardner has been doing a good job of keeping everybody involved with that.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doug Marrone Provides Update on Jaguars O-Line Depth Chart, What it Means for Will Richardson

After starting at left tackle in two games in 2019, Will Richardson will move to the spot permanently this season.

John Shipley

Way-Too-Early Jaguars 53-Man Roster Projection

It is only May, but here is our first 53-man roster projection for the Jaguars' 2020 season. Emphasis on projection.

John Shipley

Jaguars TE Tyler Eifert Reflects on Injury-Free 2019

For the first time in his seven-year career, Tyler Eifert played a full 16-game season in 2019.

John Shipley

Meet Jacksonville's Newest Resident, Tyler Eifert

Jacksonville Jaguar tight end Tyler Eifert brings veteran experience to the team and town he's ready to call home.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Presence of OC Jay Gruden Was a ‘Big Factor’ in Tyler Eifert Signing With Jaguars

After spending his rookie year in Jay Gruden's offensive scheme, Tyler Eifert is returning to Gruden's offense in Jacksonville.

John Shipley

Film Room: 5 Plays Which Demonstrate What Rodney Gunter Brings to Jaguars

With former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rodney Gunter now set to play a big role in the Jaguars' new-look defense, what exactly will he be bringing to the table?

John Shipley

The 5 Most Intriguing Games on the Jaguars' Regular Season Schedule

Which regular season games on the Jaguars' roster are the most interesting on the surface?

John Shipley

How a Winding Road at Quarterback Since 2011 Has Led the Jaguars to Today

Since 2011, the Jaguars have had one of the worst records in the NFL in large part because of a number of mistakes at the QB position. From Blaine Gabbert to Chad Henne to Blake Bortles to Nick Foles, a look at where the Jaguars went wrong at QB.

John Shipley

Should the Jaguars Have Interest in Adding Larry Warford to the Offensive Line?

With the three-time Pro Bowler now a free agent, should the Jaguars capitalize and attempt to pursue him to upgrade their offensive line?

John Shipley

by

Older Fan

The State of the Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End Room

One man does not make a team. But one man will determine the look of the Jacksonville Jaguars DE room this fall. The state of Yannick Ngakoue will shape the entire state of the room for his teammates.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley