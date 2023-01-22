2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 24

The Jaguars will pick No. 24 overall in April after finishing their season as one of the top eight teams in football.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to pick No. 24 in the 2023 NFL Draft following the conclusion of their season, which ended with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

Typically, the Jaguars would pick No. 25 overall, but due to the Miami Dolphins having a forfeited first-round pick, the Jaguars pick goes up a selection.

“We are all hurting because of the loss, but we are all hurting because it is the final game of this year. That is the hard thing. Like I told the guys, these are the games we are going to learn from and be better because of them," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after Sunday's loss.

"I told them plan on every year us being in these meaningful games at the end of the season. We want to be one of the four, five, or six teams in the AFC every year. Our guys believe that. We still have work to do obviously, but it is also time to heal, get away, and get rejuvenated again.”

Considering the Jaguars have selected No. 1 overall in each of the last twos seasons, picking at No. 24 in 2023 is a sign of how far the Jaguars came in 2022 under Pederson.

The Jaguars have picked in the top-10 in each of the last four drafts, selecting Travon Walker and Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall, CJ Henderson No. 9, and Josh Allen No. 7.

Jacksonville has never picked No. 24 in a draft. The closest they came was picking No. 25 overall on two different occasions: taking safety Donovin Darius in 1998 and running back Travis Etienne in 2021.

The Jaguars are set to have nine selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be general manager Trent Baalke's third draft at the helm.