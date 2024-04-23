2024 NFL Draft: Notre Dame CB Cam Hart Takes Top-30 Visit With Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have to make some critical decisions this week, with major draft needs looming at cornerback, wide receiver, and beyond. As a result, the Jaguars are doing some heavy homework on both groups.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars hosted Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart on a top-30 visit, making Hart one of several Day 2 cornerbacks the Jaguars have brought into the building ahead of this week's draft.
Hart, 23, appeared in three games in 2019 before a season-ending shoulder injury. He then appeared in nine games in 2020, recording three tackles and two pass breakups. In 2021, Hart appeared in 13 games and started 10, recording 42 tackles, four tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, and two interceptions.
In 2022, Hart started 11 games and recorded 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four pass deflections. In 2023, Hart started 12 games as a team captain, recording 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles (team lead), and four pass breakups in his final season.
The Jaguars released former starting cornerback Darious Williams this offseason before signing free agent cornerback Ronald Darby. Behind Darby and starting cornerback Tyson Campbell, the Jaguars have third-year cornerbacks Gregory Junior and Montaric Brown and second-year cornerback Christian Braswell.
“I think it’s a good group. I think if you looked at 32 boards, you’d probably find 28 different ways to stack the top 10 corners in this draft," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said this week. "You might find 32 different ways. I think it’s that close. I think there’s good value, they’re good players, the make up and character of these players are all different, it’s all over the board. It’s going to be interesting how that group falls off the board on draft day.”