Jaguars Land Draft's Top Cornerback in FanNation Mock Draft
The FanNation publishers came together before the 2024 NFL Draft to map out how we see next week's first round. And in this scenario, the Jacksonville Jaguars walked out big winners.
After a top-16 that saw five quarterbacks go in the first 12 picks (Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears at No. 1, Jayden Daniels to Washington at No. 2, Drake Maye to New England at No. 3, J.J. McCarthy to Minnesota at No. 11, and Bo Nix to Denver at No. 12), the Jaguars were able to still land a premiere talent despite picking all the way down at No. 17.
In this scenario, the Jaguars land Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.
The Jaguars land arguably the top corner in the draft, giving them a legit tandem along with Tyson Campbell. The Jaguars also signed Ronald Darby to a short and cheap deal in free agency, so the addition of Mitchell gives them three legit cornerbacks on the outside, a significant upgrade from their lack of depth a year ago.
A Florida native, Quinyon Mitchell was ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He was ranked the No. 1,747 recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, the No. 155 cornerback recruit, and the No. 243 recruit in Florida. Mitchell committed to Toledo over offers from Illinois, Alcorn State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, South Alabama, South Dakota, and USF.
Mitchell played in six games as a true freshman in 2020, recording seven tackles. In 2021, Mitchell started 13 games and recorded eight passes defended, 34 tackles, and a forced fumble.
In 2022, Mitchell led the country in passes defended with 25 and earned first-team All-MAC and third-team All-American after also recording five interceptions, 41 tackles, and four tackles for loss.
Mitchell ended his college career with a strong senior season, being named a second-team All-American and first-team All-MAC after 18 pass breakups, one interception, 41 tackles, and two tackles for loss. Mitchell ended his college career as Toledo's all-time leader in career pass breakups with 46.
“I think it’s a good group. I think if you looked at 32 boards, you’d probably find 28 different ways to stack the top 10 corners in this draft. You might find 32 different ways. I think it’s that close," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Thursday.
"I think there’s good value, they’re good players, the make up and character of these players are all different, it’s all over the board. It’s going to be interesting how that group falls off the board on draft day.”