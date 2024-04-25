2024 NFL Draft: Insider Mocks Xavier Worthy to Jaguars
In the build up to the 2024 NFL Draft, there have been dozens of names linked to the Jaguars.
Malik Nabers, Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quinyon Mitchell, and Brian Thomas Jr. have seemed to lead the pack. But on Thursday, a new name was thrown into the mix: Texas wide receiver Xaiver Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record earlier this offseason with a 4.21 time.
NFL Network's Peter Schrager was the one to link the Jaguars to the speedy worthy, seeing him as a potential replacement to ease the loss of Calvin Ridley.
"The Jags were left at the altar when Calvin Ridley signed with Tennessee during free agency -- I think that stung and is still stinging," Schrager said. "Teams don’t typically love to take wide receivers who weigh less than 180 pounds this high in the draft, and Worthy tipped the scales in Indianapolis at just 165. But, boy, does he play bigger than his size. He runs routes, is tough, smart and, of course, owns the record for the fastest 40 time in NFL Scouting Combine history."
A former four-star recruit, Worthy started 12 games as a true freshman and caught 62 passes for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning Freshman All-American, First-Team All-Big 12, and Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors.
In 2022, Worthy led Texas in receiving for the second year in a row and earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors after 13 starts and 60 catches for 760 yards and nine touchdowns.
In 2023, Worthy led Texas in receiving for the third year in a row and earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors after 14 starts and 75 catches for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns.
“I think it’s a very good group of receivers, obviously. I think those three that everybody is talking about are really good football players. I think there’s some guys in the next wave that are really good football players, too," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said last week.
"I think there’s good players like that all the way through the draft in that position. There’s going to be some later round guys that make a mark for themselves at some point in their careers in this league as well. It’s a good group, there’s a lot of variations of guys, guys strictly in the slot, guys strictly out on the perimeter. There are some guys that can move around the formations a little bit more. It’s a good group of receivers.”