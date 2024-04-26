2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their selection.
Picking at No. 23 overall, the Jaguars selected LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Thomas Jr. joins Anton Harrison, Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, Travis Etienne, and Trevor Lawrence as the latest first-round picks the Jaguars have selected.
The Jaguars originally held the No. 17 pick before moving down six spots with the Minnesota Vikings, picking up a 2024 fifth-round pick, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
After two relatively quiet years in Baton Rouge, Thomas exploded in 2023. The arrival of Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels was always going to lift up the Tigers’ offense, but Thomas emerged as a dominant downfield presence.
In 2023, Thomas averaged 17.3 yards per catch. He racked up 1177 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns for LSU, despite splitting touches with fellow first-round WR Malik Nabers. At 6’3” and
210 pounds, Thomas has solid size and 4.33 speed.
The rest of the Jaguars selections are as follows.
- 2nd: No.48
- 3rd: No. 96
- 4th: No. 114, No. 116 (via NO)
- 5th: No. 153, No. 156
- 6th: No. 212
- 7th: No. 236
The Jaguars have one pick in each of rounds two, three, six, and seven, with two selections in the fourth and fifth round.
“I think it’s a very good group of receivers, obviously. I think those three that everybody is talking about are really good football players," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said last week.
"I think there’s some guys in the next wave that are really good football players, too. I think there’s good players like that all the way through the draft in that position. There’s going to be some later round guys that make a mark for themselves at some point in their careers in this league as well. It’s a good group, there’s a lot of variations of guys, guys strictly in the slot, guys strictly out on the perimeter. There are some guys that can move around the formations a little bit more. It’s a good group of receivers.”