Jaguars Mailbag: What Do We Think Happens During the 2024 NFL Draft?
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on Malik Nabers, Cam Robinson, and more.
Q: What trades do you think the Jaguars could make during the draft?
So I can see both school of thoughts here.
I truly do think the Jaguars would have the confidence to move up for a player, whether that be one of the Big 3 wide receivers or one of the top two cornerbacks (Quinyon Mitchell/Terrion Arnold). The Jaguars likely want to leave this draft with a legitimate game-changer to keep pace in the AFC South, and the Jaguars could reasonable grab a potential No. 1 or the first corner drafted. I think the corner scenario is more likely based both on cost and how high the receivers are likely to go.
As for trading down, I think that makes a ton of sense. Trading down from No. 17 is different from trading down from No. 25 like they did last year, so they would get more in return. If they can somehow get a third-round pick from an offensive line-needy team like the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 20), Philadelphia Eagles (No. 22), Dallas Cowboys (No. 24), or the Green Bay Packers (No. 25). Trading down, replacing the lost third from the Calvin Ridley trade, and still landing a starting cornerback prospect like Kool-Aid McKinstry? That would be a big win, in my eyes.
Q: Is free agency movements or mock drafts easier to report and write about the Jags in the offseason?
Mock drafts are more fun but free agency is definitely easier. You hear a lot more grounded stuff from people since free agency can be much more predictable than the draft -- especially this draft.
Q: What's the earliest non OL/DL/CB/WR pick that makes sense?
Round four, maybe? I could see the Jaguars taking a safety or a linebacker there. Most fans don't seem to expect either, but I would be somewhat surprised if they ignored both positions. I don't think it happens Day 2, though.
Q: With the Jaguars seemingly doing diligence on tackles what are the odds Cam Robinson is traded?
I think low. The Jaguars have shown us in back-to-back seasons that they prefer Cam Robinson over Walker Little at left tackle. Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson have heaped praise on him at near every turn over the last few years, too, so I just find it hard to believe they don't want him on the roster. They are big fans.
Q: Which non-WR in the draft is likely to make the biggest impact as a rookie that’s projected to go around 17?
Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell are probably tied here, though I would throw in the defensive tackles (Byron Murphy and Jer'Zhan Newton) along with any potential edge guys like Dallas Turner or Jared Verse.
Q: If the top 3 WR's and Arnold & Mitchell are off the board, what do the Jaguars do at 17?
I've said it before and I am saying it again: Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. I believe the Jaguars are fans and think they would feel comfortable taking him if they were forced to make a pick at 17 and can't trade down.
Q: Regarding the Offensive line, at first I thought it was bold to pin the problems on Fortner. But I’ve heard discussions that offensive line tends to be a unit where the weakest link can really harm the success of the unit. Do you think there’s anything to this and would you expect a high selection along the offensive line?
I don't expect a first-round offensive lineman because the Jaguars like their tackles, have seemingly committed to Brandon Scherff, and they just spent at left guard and center. I do think the Jaguars will pin some of their short-yardage issues on Fortner, though I think they also believe they have to make some inner changes to how they approach the running game.
Q: What is the biggest “What if” moment in your opinion of the Jags franchise in the past ten years? Mine is what if they lost to Buffalo in the playoffs? I think they end up with Cousins/Lamar in the following draft since they probably don’t extend Bortles.
The Jaguars were one of the runner ups in the Amari Cooper sweepstakes a few years ago. I wonder how different the Jaguars' offseason moves would have been over the last few years if they landed the Pro Bowl and top-10 wideout.
Q: Murtagh's chances of making the 53?
I think it is low. I would expect him to be stashed on the practice squad and stick with the team to develop a bit just like Ayo Oyelola has over the last few years.
Q: Who are some under the radar returning players who did not have a role last season who may this year, and what should we know about them?
I could see Tyler Lacy taking a larger part in the defensive line rotation. He won't start, but his snaps should increase compared to a year ago. Christian Braswell and Ventrell Miller should compete for key roles on special teams and as core backups, and I think Cooper Hodges would be the first player the Jaguars turn to if they have any injuries at guard.
Q: Is there a disconnect between the Jaguars front office and what the coaching staff likes to run? I saw you mention Nabers would be most effective when moved all over, whereas Rome is more of a set it and forget outside receiver, and I agree. Didn’t we just do this same song and dance with Ridley, and the offensive staff all but refused to get creative with his alignments and pre-snap movement? They have seemed perfectly happy to line up and just try to win their matchups, rather than create a favorable one. Doesn’t this point to a ball winner more so than a guy who thrives in open space? I know it’s mostly smoke and mirrors at this point in the draft cycle but nothing that comes out about this team ever passes any sort of logic test.
I'll be honest, general manager Trent Baalke already more or less said there was a disconnect last year at his end-of-season press conference. He hammered their lack of identity and rushing issues and the issues they had with "onboarding rookies". I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to figure out that Baalke likely expected Brenton Strange and Tank Bigsby to play more than they did last year.
Maybe the Jaguars would be more inspired to get creative with a player they are molding from Day 1? And maybe they have learned from their mistakes on offense a year ago? I think either scenario is fair to presume.
Q: Hi, John. I agree with the philosophy of making as many picks as you can in the draft. The concern is Trent can't seem to find success past round 1. This seems to be his biggest flaw imo. Thoughts?
I think that is most general manager's biggest flaw. That is exactly why you trade back. With more times at the plate, you get more pitches to hit. After all, the Jaguars wouldn't have Antonio Johnson right now if they didn't trade back last year, and he seems to be one of the young players fans are most excited about.