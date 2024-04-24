Jaguar Report

Jaguars Podcast: 2024 NFL Draft Eve Preview

What do John and Gus make of the Jaguars' options in tomorrow's draft?

John Shipley

The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here.

In just over 24 hours, the No. 1 pick will be on the clock and the Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the NFL will be ready to change their futures.

"I'll tell you something, as far as our involvement as a staff and myself, it's the best I've been around. It's one of the things that Trent [General Manager Trent Baalke] really has been open to the evaluation process from the coaches," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week.

"He understands the coaching side of it as well as the scouting side of it. The involvement has been the same every year, it's probably even gotten a little bit more, just the more comfortable we are working together. It takes everybody to put a roster together. It's not about one guy making all the decisions. So, there's a lot of input. He values what the coaches say and how the coaches rank and stack players. Just like we appreciate what the scouts do because they're the ones out there every day scouting these players. So, it's been a really good process and one that as a coach you can really appreciate.”

John and Gus discuss all of this and more in this week's episode of the JaguarReport podcast.

