2024 NFL Draft Rumors: Jaguars Tabbed As a Potential Trade-Up Team
Could the Jacksonville Jaguars make a move up the board when the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off later tonight? There certainly seems to be some smoke.
"Trades from the teens into the top five or top 10 for quarterbacks are fun to discuss, but they're tough to execute because of the expense associated with such deals. The people I talk to think we're likely to see more trades in the second half of the first round than in the first half. The Colts (No. 15), Jaguars (No. 17), Rams (No. 19) and Eagles (No. 22) are all teams I've heard have been making calls about potentially moving up," ESPN's Dan Graziano said.
"For the Colts and Jaguars, the target would most likely be a cornerback, which might be interesting to a team like Chicago at No. 9 or Denver at No. 12. Having two division rivals battling it out to trade up for the same guy (maybe Alabama's Terrion Arnold?) could drive up the price."
Baalke has traded up just three times in his career with the Jaguars. Only one such occurrence happened in the first round, with Baalke trading up to No. 27 to select linebacker Devin Lloyd during the 2022 NFL Draft.
“Well, if you talk to the analytics people, they’ll tell you never move up. Acquire as many darts as you can, keep moving back. You just got to look at the board and let the board speak," Baalke said.
"We spent 360-something days putting this thing together and to try to make something happen and force something to happen, sometimes backfires on you. You chase something and it doesn’t pan out, so you lose out there and then you lose out on the guy you would’ve picked and the two guys you would’ve picked with the other picks you gave up. If you’re going to move up, you better be right.”